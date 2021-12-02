DPS investigates Plane Crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – This afternoon DPS responded to the scene of a small single engine plane crash.

According to a city of Midland spokesperson, the planes crashed happened in the northern part of Midland.

There is no further information on where the plane was coming from and going to at the time, FAA is currently investigating.

We will continue to update this article as we get more information.

