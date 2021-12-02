Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Placed on COVID list

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
The Minnesota Vikings traded for tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets days after Irv Smith Jr. was lost for all of the 2021 season. The transaction cost the Vikings a 2022 4th-Rounder in exchange for Herndon and an extra 6th-Round pick. That deal was met with disdain...
An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had nothing but the best of words for teammate Mike Evans after the WR just made history in Week 11. On Monday night against the New York Giants, Evans scored his 72nd career touchdown, breaking the all-time Bucs record for touchdowns and surpassing Mike Alstott’s previous record of 71.
The Minnesota Vikings handed the Detroit Lions their first win of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Detroit topped Minnesota, 29-27, on a walkoff touchdown. The Lions improved to 1-10-1 on the season with the win, while the Vikings dropped to 5-7 with the loss on Sunday. Following the game,...
Lamar Jackson has been a bit careless with the football as of late and Shannon Sharpe is getting tired of watching it. The Ravens and the Steelers are tied, 0-0, early in Sunday afternoon’s game. Jackson has already turned the ball over once, throwing an interception in the first quarter...
With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
A report from earlier in the week said Beckham has "prioritized" the Green Bay Packers among teams he could join at any point moving forward, and multiple stories have since linked the three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Packers. Green Bay All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams admitted Wednesday he's recruited...
The Chicago Bears suffered another disappointing loss in Week 13 as they lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 33-22. Chicago now falls to 4-8 on the season and once again is going to miss the playoffs. Andy Dalton was not too happy about his play as he went 26-41 for 229...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
Cameron Heyward smiled and let out a quick chuckle. But the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran leader let it be known that the shot Warren Sapp took at him on social media this week was anything but playful banter. Heyward said Thursday he has “no relationship” with Sapp, four days after the...
Alabama Football coverage presented by — Jameson Williams scored on a thrilling touchdown for Alabama, a 67-yard pass play that got Alabama on the board on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. But a former NFL referee, Terry McAulay, pointed out that the officials in the game missed...
Ronnie Perkins’ NFL debut will not come Monday night in Buffalo. The New England Patriots on Sunday officially ruled the rookie outside linebacker out for their Monday night matchup with the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Perkins missed Friday’s practice with an illness and had been listed as questionable. The following...
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman appeared to punch Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during Sunday’s game. Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings had its fair share of events. From Dalvin Cook being carted off the field with a shoulder injury, to Kirk Cousins lining up under his guard. But there was a member of the 49ers who caught the attention of social media users for his actions in the game.
Even though Troy Aikman played on some of the most-talented teams in NFL history, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback says he’s not a fan of “superteams.”. Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls in the 1990s in Dallas, doesn’t believe “superteams” can work in the NFL.
We suspected it was coming but it has now been made official that the Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their biggest offensive threats when they take on the Detroit Lions. According to a report from Adam Schefter, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s...
There have been several notable college football coaches making the jump to the National Football League in recent seasons, including Urban Meyer and Matt Rhule. Probably not, but speculation is certainly going to swirl following Sunday afternoon’s news. Swinney is apparently a guest of Raiders owner Mark Davis at Sunday’s game.
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon and have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss, too. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have lost standout defensive back Marlon Humphrey for the season. “Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with...
Comments / 0