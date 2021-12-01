ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Art and Design Week 2021: Artisan Botanical Furnishings, Electric Cars, and More

This week, the AD team is in sunny Florida to report from the ground at Miami Art and Design Week. Get your bearings in our preview article and be sure to check back in for what we’re seeing on Days 2 and 3. Cool Whip. For nearly half a...

This Vibrant Miami Home Is A Lesson In Living With Art

Once upon a not-too-distant Art Basel Miami Beach, before the pandemic upended social gatherings, a creative crowd packed into the Shorecrest home of art dealer Nina Johnson and singer-songwriter Daniel Milewski. The musician and conceptual artist Terry Allen had set up his keyboard in the living room, where an audience gathered close—some on the sofas, others standing shoulder to shoulder—to hear soulful songs about lonely highways, pretty waitresses, and freight trains. A short drive away, a show of Allen’s works on paper at Johnson’s namesake gallery offered a visual counterpoint to the tunes.
These Pioneering Female Artists and Designers Are More Relevant Than Ever

Thanks to numerous international exhibitions and bidder-fueled auction frenzies, Claude Lalanne has ascended the ranks of art and design history in the two years since her death. This September, Christie’s sold a bronze and copper butterfly-laden chandelier she designed for €3.7 million (roughly $4.3 million in U.S. dollars), achieving a new auction record. (Her late husband François-Xavier recently set his own record at Sotheby’s for €8.3 million—$9.6 million—for a leopard sculpture.)
Miami Art and Design Week 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Following September’s Switzerland editions of Design Miami and Art Basel, the much-loved fairs return to Miami with a full slate of in-person happenings for the first time since 2019. Like previous years, Miami Art and Design Week will include Design Miami (unfolding inside Pride Park December 1–5) and Art Basel (running December 2–4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center), among a host of other activities.
Miami Art Week at The Bass

Miami ArtWeek is back at The Bass with exciting new exhibitions and programs. During Miami Art Week the museum is open for extended hours from 10 AM to 5 PM, with Bass.Tours daily at 1 PM. Enjoy two new exhibitions (Naama Tsabar: Perimeters and Alex Israel x Snapchat), and see Willfulness of Objects and Open Storage on long term view. Stop by Collins Park and see the latest additions to Art Outside: Agua dulce by Abraham Cruzvillegas and william cordova's sacred geometries.
Art Week Events Position Miami Beach at Epicenter of Art World

All eyes will be on Miami Beach from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 as the urban island once again becomes the center of the art world with the annual Art Week Miami Beach. “Art Week is an annual event like no other – the global convergence of art producers and afficionados in one of the most beautiful places on the planet,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “Miami Beach is proud and excited to once again host this incredible gathering of top contemporary artists, galleries, and collectors and show why we are a year-round arts and culture destination.”
Miccosukee and Seminole artists plan exhibition ahead of Miami Art Week

With Miami Art Week just around the corner, galleries and art fairs are setting up for major events across South Florida. But a group of indigenous artists from the Miccosukee and Seminole tribes will be holding their own art exhibition this Saturday, in the heart of the Everglades. WLRN is...
Miami MoCAAD set to Kick off Miami Art Week

Miami MoCAAD presents Afro Latin X #CreativeConversation Arte, Historia, Cultura-(Art, History + Culture) on November 28, 2021. Miami MoCAAD’s spirited, creative conversation, which kicks off Art Miami Week, will explore drivers of Afro-Latinx arts and culture that have often been in the shadows or the margins. This community dialogue celebrates Afro-Latino diasporic culture and contributions to the arts landscape and uncovers hidden histories of the Americas that influenced identities and creative expression. Miami MoCAAD’s Kickoff to Art Miami Week: Arte, Historia, Cultura / Art, History, Culture #Creative Conversation Celebrating Afro-Latinx Heritage will take place virtually on November 28, 2021, from 4 pm-5:30 pm.
21 Standout Shows to See during Miami Art Week

After last year’s edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach was canceled due to COVID-19, Miami Art Week is finally back at full capacity beginning next week, with in-person editions of the flagship fair, Art Basel in Miami Beach, as well as Untitled Art Miami Beach and various other satellite fairs. In addition to the flurry of booth-filled venues, this year’s Miami Art Week will also feature a number of equally impressive exhibitions and events. Below, we highlight 21 standout shows taking place throughout Miami during the city’s marquee art week.
Miami Art Week 2021 Museum Exhibition Guide: PAMM, ICA, Bass, Wolfsonian, and More

Art aficionados, casual fans, and clout chasers rejoice: Art Basel returns to Miami Beach after its 2020 cancellation. Though the event at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which is open to the public December 2-4, may be a gluttonous good time, providing everyone with a place to chug bubbly and gawk at celebrities, the exhibits that go on around Miami during this time provide equally, if not more enticing experiences to art lovers. Miami Art Week gives the city's diverse collection of museums the chance to bring their A-game, exposing out-of-towners and locals to some of the most cutting-edge art the Magic City has to offer.
Black and Basel: Here’s Sugarcane’s guide to Miami Art Week

Sugarcane Magazine’s “Black and Basel Guide” was created to help visitors and South Florida locals feel connected to the contemporary art market. This year’s return-to-art guide shines a spotlight on a series of hybrid virtual and in-person events, auctions and exhibits that provide visibility to both emerging and established Black artists.
Chanel, Es Devlin Take No.5’s Centennial to Miami Art Week

Click here to read the full article. After a slew of celebrations for Chanel No.5’s 100th birthday, a new installation looks back at the brand’s heritage – and ahead to nature’s future. Starting Tuesday, the brand’s Es Devlin-designed installation, “Five Echoes” — which combines themes of sustainability with motifs of Gabrielle Chanel’s own life — will be open to the public through Dec. 21. Admission is free, with online, timed ticketing available now.More from WWD'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in ChanelPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai The overlap between Art Basel...
Murals to last beyond Miami Art Week

With massive, yet careful strokes of her paintbrush, Detroit-based fine artist Sydney G. James has been working on her large-scale mural encompassing the north wall at 394 NW 24th St. for four days. On the matte black wall is her go-to muse, Jonni, a Black woman she’s incorporated into her...
Where to Eat and Drink During Miami Art Week

It's that time of year again, when Art Week takes over the city. Along with the artists and revelry, the annual celebration brings with it a smorgasbord of food- and beverage-focused events. Lucky for us, that means an extra dose of creativity can also be found in a variety of unique dining experiences across the Magic City.
Is This $1,000 Cup of Coffee 2021's Miami Art Week Banana?

Miami Art Week is upon us and, after last year's quietude, most of us will welcome the annual parade of hype, celebrities, parties, not to mention the art that emerges every so often. In 2019, a work by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, entitled Comedian, was the talk of the town....
Four tech events to explore during Miami Art Week

Tech is taking center stage during Miami Art Week, with a variety of digital art showings, networking events and NFT conferences scheduled between Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Miami Art Week returns to the Magic City this week after a Covid-related hiatus in 2020. Art Basel, taking place Dec. 2-4, anchors the weeklong series of art fairs that typically attract thousands of international and domestic visitors. This year, technology and art will unite at several events hosted by local tech organizations.
The ICA Miami Celebrates the Return of Art Week With a Slew of Events

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami is home to some of the most talked-about exhibitions of the moment, so it’s only natural (being that it’s “Art Week”) that they would host not just one, but a whole series of parties to toast the artists whose work adorns their walls. On...
