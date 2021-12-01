Miami Art and Design Week 2021: Artisan Botanical Furnishings, Electric Cars, and More

Miami MoCAAD presents Afro Latin X #CreativeConversation Arte, Historia, Cultura-(Art, History + Culture) on November 28, 2021. Miami MoCAAD’s spirited, creative conversation, which kicks off Art Miami Week, will explore drivers of Afro-Latinx arts and culture that have often been in the shadows or the margins. This community dialogue celebrates Afro-Latino diasporic culture and contributions to the arts landscape and uncovers hidden histories of the Americas that influenced identities and creative expression. Miami MoCAAD’s Kickoff to Art Miami Week: Arte, Historia, Cultura / Art, History, Culture #Creative Conversation Celebrating Afro-Latinx Heritage will take place virtually on November 28, 2021, from 4 pm-5:30 pm.
