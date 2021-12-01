Miami Art and Design Week 2021: Artisan Botanical Furnishings, Electric Cars, and More

Art aficionados, casual fans, and clout chasers rejoice: Art Basel returns to Miami Beach after its 2020 cancellation. Though the event at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which is open to the public December 2-4, may be a gluttonous good time, providing everyone with a place to chug bubbly and gawk at celebrities, the exhibits that go on around Miami during this time provide equally, if not more enticing experiences to art lovers. Miami Art Week gives the city's diverse collection of museums the chance to bring their A-game, exposing out-of-towners and locals to some of the most cutting-edge art the Magic City has to offer.

