Enes Kanter Freedom, off the bench and onto Fox News, is a true American now

By Candace Buckner
 6 days ago

After reciting the Oath of Allegiance on Monday night, Enes Kanter Freedom pressed his hands together to show gratitude and reached for a tiny American flag on a stick, the kind sold for pocket change at Times Square tourist traps. He smiled and waved his little flag, celebrating all the new...

MarketRealist

MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net Worth

MSNBC’s national correspondent Joy Reid, or Joy-Ann Reid as she refers to herself on her LinkedIn profile, hosts her own show, The ReidOut, which airs weekdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Recently, she was accused of “mocking” Americans after the results from a Washington Post and ABC News poll were published. The poll revealed that more than 50 percent of the people who participated were displeased with how Biden is performing as the president.
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 series

Two Fox News contributors announced Sunday that they've resigned from the network in the wake of host Tucker Carlson's special on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg had regularly appeared on Fox News since 2009. Their brand of conservatism has "fallen out of fashion" amid former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party, per the New York Times, which first reported on the resignations.
U.S. POLITICS
fox16.com

New country, new name for US citizen ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom” to celebrate becoming a United States citizen. Kanter’s manager, Hank Fetic, told The Associated Press that Kanter will have his citizenship oath ceremony on Monday afternoon and at the same time will complete his legal name change.
NBA
Enes Kanter Freedom Says People Should Stop Criticizing US Government

If Enes Kanter Freedom wants people around the world to take him seriously as an advocate for human rights and political freedom, he might be wise to stick his customized size-16 sneakers in his mouth. Joining Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Monday after becoming an American citizen and officially...
U.S. POLITICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Enes Kanter Will Change His Name To "Enes Kanter Freedom"

Enes Kanter has now become the most politically divisive player in the NBA. While his intentions are pure, he draws attention to his causes in polarizing ways, at times causing fans to sour towards him. His latest antics, while strange, appear harmless. On Sunday (Nov. 28), Kanter revealed that he...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom relishes his citizenship

A day after officially becoming a United States citizen, and the morning after his on-air chat with Fox’s Tucker Carlson, the self-renamed Enes Kanter Freedom felt like the embodiment of the first amendment. His outspoken attacks on China — the nation with a heavy commercial connection to the NBA —...
NBA
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

2 prominent conservatives quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 'incoherent conspiracy-mongering'

Longtime conservative commentators Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes made a public break with Fox News on Sunday night, announcing their resignations as paid Fox News contributors and citing Tucker Carlson's online special Patriot Purge as the final straw. Hayes and Goldberg, top editors at The Weekly Standard and National Review, founded The Dispatch in 2019, largely in response to what they saw as the conservative media's sycophantic capitulation to former President Donald Trump and his "alternative facts."
ENTERTAINMENT
Sports Illustrated

Enes Kanter Freedom Says He Wants to 'Educate' LeBron James on China

Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom said that he is willing to have a conversation with LeBron James to "educate him" on human rights violations in China. Freedom has been critical of James and Nike in the past for not speaking up about the the subject. "Sure, I'd love to sit...
NBA
Yardbarker

Metta Sandiford-Artest Offers Unique Perspective on Enes Kanter Freedom Outspokenness

Boston Celtics player formerly known as Enes Kanter recently became a US citizen and changed his name Enes Kanter Freedom. Freedom has been on full-attack mode all season outside of basketball. Always one for speaking out, he has turned his attention to China and any organization or people that continue to do business with them. As a Muslim, he has been speaking out mostly for the Uyghurs that are being forced against their wills to turn against their religion and work in concentration camps.
NBA
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on Stacey Abrams running for Georgia governor

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle", December 3, 2021. This copy may not be in final form and may be updated'. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And remember, we will never be the media mob ever. We don't live like that. In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled because Laura Ingraham and THE INGRAHAM ANGLE is up next. Have a great weekend. See you Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
Primetimer

Newsmax appears to be pivoting away from the "lunacy" with a more Fox News-like focus on politics

"Between multiple billion-dollar lawsuits over its 2020 election-fraud lies and having a star White House reporter go all-in on satanic vaccine conspiracy theories, Newsmax seems to be facing a similar predicament to that of Fox News in recent years: How do we pivot away from the lunacy?" reports The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona and Diana Falzone. "The fledgling MAGA channel’s solution seems to be going on a hiring spree of former Fox News producers and reporters. While Newsmax has never shied away from over-the-top, often unhinged right-wing commentary, the MAGA-centric channel’s ludicrousness came under the microscope over the last two weeks when its star White House reporter Emerald Robinson began pushing on Twitter a patently absurd claim that the COVID-19 vaccines contain a 'bioluminescent' tracking device with satanic powers." After Robinson was permanently banned from Twitter last week, it appears Newsmax is dumping her for a more respectable White House reporter: Fox News chief D.C. correspondent James Rosen, currently a political reporter for local TV giant Sinclair Broadcasting Group. "Furthermore, over the past month Newsmax has hired two longtime Fox News 'straight news' executive producers to be the fledgling network’s news director and vice president of talent," The Daily Beast adds. "This seeming effort to replicate the Fox News model suggests Newsmax is trying to expand its threadbare newsroom and lend it some credibility—in spite of recent embarrassments."
