ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

December is here but winter is not making a comeback anytime soon

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5FsX_0dBg1WxB00

Happy December! More great fall weather is on the way as we start out the final month of 2021. It doesn’t look like winter comes back anytime soon but that will mean pleasant weather for the next several days. The only real issue looks like it might be some fog by Friday morning through the weekend as humidity moves back into the area.

Otherwise, temperatures will continue to be above average through the weekend. Look for lows tonight to drop to around 50 to the north with upper 50s south. Thursday will be mild with mid-70s.

Highs in the mid-70s will continue through Sunday with overnight lows mainly in the 50s to the low 60s.

Right now the next rain chance looks like it will be on Monday but there is still some uncertainty with that system so details will need to be worked out over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Cool Front Monday; Then Back to the 70s; Cold Front, Rain Friday & Saturday; Freeze Sunday Morning — Your 9-Day Forecast

Is there anything worse than placing all your large, sometimes inflatable Christmas decorations (picture below) in the yard only to be hit by a powerful cold front with strong winds? That’s exactly what will happen on Friday and Saturday, so it’s important to make sure all the decorations are secure. We will have a chance of rain showers Friday and Saturday. The skies will then clear for a freezing Sunday morning. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida. The showers will be on and off through the morning then another round of rain is expected Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s Monday afternoon despite the clouds and rain. The showers end his evening and drier weather is expected for Tuesday and the rest of the week. (CBS4) At the same time, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions remain in the forecast all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
KESQ News Channel 3

Cooler with shower possible by Tuesday

Today will be sunny and mild, but not as warm as yesterday (87 at PSP). We expect highs in the lower 80s. A significant front is moving down from NorCal and will provide partly cloudy skies tonight, with much cooler temps tomorrow, and even a small chance of showers. The cooler is moving in, and The post Cooler with shower possible by Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy