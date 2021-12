As holiday shopping is in full swing, you may simultaneously know exactly what to get certain people and be completely stumped when it comes to others. Determining gifts by your various relationship circles is definitely a thing. For instance, you know your best friend collects tea cups, so it’s pretty easy (and fun) to find one she doesn’t have. Yet, when it comes to a new friend or work acquaintance, what then? You may not know them as well, so coming up with a unique gift may be more of a challenge.

