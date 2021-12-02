Suspect wanted for robbing 3 Kroger stores in a month, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who robbed two Kroger store locations in early November is believed to be responsible for a third robbery Tuesday night.

On November 30, police said a lone suspect entered the Kroger store on South Mendenhall near Poplar Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to rob the business.

Police said the man entered the business and posed as a customer before approaching the customer service counter.

At the counter, the man indicated he had a gun and demanded money from the register.

Police said in this case, the suspect did not get money from the register before running out of the store.

This same suspect is also believed to be responsible for two similar robberies at the Kroger located at 2835 Kirby and the Poplar Plaza Kroger.

Surveillance video showed the man left with the entire cash drawer from the register in the Poplar Plaza robbery.

Police say man who robbed Poplar Plaza Kroger may be responsible for second robbery (Memphis Police Dept.)

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with dreadlocks. He is approximately 5′9 to 6′.

In the South Mendenhall robbery, he was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, black pants with white stripe, white tennis shoes with black Nike swoosh, glasses, a black hat, and a black or white mask.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

