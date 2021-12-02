ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

One dead after Amtrak train collides with dump truck, TPSO reports

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrGd5_0dBg0d9B00

AMITE, La. ( WGNO ) — An investigation began in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday evening after police say a train collided with a dump truck, leaving one person dead.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced deputies were on scene at the accident that occurred south of Amite near Ponders Quarters Lane.

No passengers aboard the Amtrak train were injured in the crash, however, the driver of the dump truck sustained fatal injuries. Their name has not yet been released.

According to a Facebook post from TPSO, the details of how the crash happened were unknown at the time.

Police continue to investigate the incident. WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Accidents
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Amite City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Accident#Tpso
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy