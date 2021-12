Scottie Pippen’s candid comments have really taken the sports world by storm over the past month or so. Through his recently released memoir and an assortment of interviews, the former player has discussed his time with the Chicago Bulls in great detail. He’s also taken a few shots at his on-court partner in crime, Michael Jordan, in the process. The statements have garnered a lot of attention, some of which has come from former players. Now, fellow Bulls alum Charles Oakley is sharing his take on Pippen’s recent assertions.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO