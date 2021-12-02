ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Nick Richards: Moves to bench

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Richards will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bucks....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Admits He Made ‘Horrific’ Mistake Sunday

An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Plumlee
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kenny Pickett scores touchdown on what should be illegal play

Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Hornets
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance Last Night

Bronny James’ high school team, Sierra Canyon, hosted his dad’s old team, St. Vincent-St. Mary, at Staples Center on Saturday night. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star forward put on a show. Bronny James scored 19 points and showed off his excellent shooting stroke in front of a...
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former NFL ref points out missed penalty on Jameson Williams touchdown

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Jameson Williams scored on a thrilling touchdown for Alabama, a 67-yard pass play that got Alabama on the board on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. But a former NFL referee, Terry McAulay, pointed out that the officials in the game missed...
NFL
CBS Sports

LeBron James not happy with handling of his positive COVID-19 test: 'I thought it was handled very poorly'

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's unique reaction to Grizzlies' historic win vs. OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a night to forget on Thursday. The Memphis Grizzlies throttled the Thunder 152-79, a 73-point win that set a record for the largest margin of victory in NBA history. Warriors forward Draymond Green could not help but tweet about the result, and even said, perhaps...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy