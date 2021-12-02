ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' P.J. Washington: Starting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Washington will start in Wednesday's game against the Bucks. With Mason...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Bulls drop Hornets as Lonzo, LaMelo square off

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wagertalk.com

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Nov 22 NBA Preview

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Preview. WagerTalk NBA handicapper Andy Lang offers his Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets betting preview for Monday, November 22. At the time of posting, the Wizards have opened as a 4-point home favorite over the visiting Hornets, with the total sitting at 215.5 points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Plumlee
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Hornets final score: Washington’s comeback bid falls short in 109-103 loss

The Washington Wizards failed to exact revenge against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, with their comeback falling short, 109-103. In many ways, the game felt like a different retelling of the same story from their first meeting. The Wizards had their chances to build a lead early but ended up playing in a back-and-forth first half affair that featured 11 lead changes. Their ice-cold shooting from three-point land (9-for-36 for 25% from 3PT) allowed Charlotte to eventually pull ahead.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mason Plumlee (calf) out again for Hornets Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets forward/center Mason Plumlee will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Plumlee continues to suffer from a right calf strain, and at this point, it's unclear when he'll be given the green light to suit back up. For now, expect Nick Richards to remain in the lineup down low.
NBA
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins to make Bucks debut Wednesday vs. Hornets?

As had been expected, the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed Tuesday that they've signed free-agent center and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Milwaukee fans might not have to wait long to see him in action. According to ESPN and The Associated Press, coach Mike Budenholzer believes Cousins will be good to debut for...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Hornets
Caledonian Record-News

Hornets Start Fast, Fall To Lions; Lyndon Women Overpowered In Middlebury

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon got off to a strong start in Tuesday evening’s Division III men’s college basketball game against Eastern Nazarene College. The Hornets were unable to maintain their early momentum, however, as the visiting Lions pulled away for an 87-58 victory. Eastern Nazarene improved to 5-4 while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Miles Bridges leads Charlotte Hornets past Atlanta Hawks

Miles Bridges scored 32 points to help the Charlotte Hornets to a 130-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks Kelly Oubre Jr. weighed in with 28 points for Charlotte as the Hornets made a season-high 17 three-pointers.John Collins led Atlanta with a season-best 31 points and 12 rebounds.How do you spell Miles Bridges? I think it's A-L-L S-T-A-R.#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/BXgFfiR8LR— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 6, 2021Donovan Mitchell helped himself to 35 points as the Utah Jazz edged a 109-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland missed a potential game-winner for Cleveland with 2.9 seconds left.Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges: Leads the way Sunday

Bridges logged 32 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-127 victory over Atlanta. Bridges was on fire during Sunday's improbable win, stepping up in the absence of both LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier who were out due to health protocols. Given all the recent disruption, this may turn out to be one of the most important wins for the Hornets all season. For Bridges, this was a nice return to the form that we saw from him to open the campaign. As long as the team is down on troops, he is going to be the number one option on offense and should be able to put up some gaudy numbers.
NBA
WNCT

Short-handed Hornets lean on 3-pointers, top Hawks 130-127

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 32 points and the Charlotte Hornets, without four players, leaned on their best 3-point shooting game of the season and beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-127 on Sunday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. made six 3s and scored 28 points for Charlotte. The Hornets made a season-high 17 3s. John Collins […]
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy