Hornets' P.J. Washington: Starting Wednesday

Bridges logged 32 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-127 victory over Atlanta. Bridges was on fire during Sunday's improbable win, stepping up in the absence of both LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier who were out due to health protocols. Given all the recent disruption, this may turn out to be one of the most important wins for the Hornets all season. For Bridges, this was a nice return to the form that we saw from him to open the campaign. As long as the team is down on troops, he is going to be the number one option on offense and should be able to put up some gaudy numbers.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO