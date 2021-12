Is there anything worse than placing all your large, sometimes inflatable Christmas decorations (picture below) in the yard only to be hit by a powerful cold front with strong winds? That’s exactly what will happen on Friday and Saturday, so it’s important to make sure all the decorations are secure. We will have a chance of rain showers Friday and Saturday. The skies will then clear for a freezing Sunday morning. Here’s your forecast…

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO