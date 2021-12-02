ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal health officials are requiring airlines to gather contact-tracing information on passengers heading to the U.S. who have been in southern Africa in the previous two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it issued the latest requirement “to prevent the importation and spread of...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

President Biden Announces Travel Restrictions On Eight South African Countries In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of New COVID-19 Variant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The race to stop the spread of another COVID-19 variant. “We don’t know a lot about the variant except that it is of great concern it seems to spread rapidly,” said President Biden. The new variant Omicron was first reported in South Africa on Wednesday is mutating quickly. Health experts fear it could be more transmissible than the Delta variant. “It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. It prompted countries around the world to impose travel restrictions Friday. The United States did the same based on advice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WTRF- 7News

New COVID-19 restrictions could make international travel difficult

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the world on high alert and fearing the spread of this new Coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden took another precaution and enforced new travel restrictions. In hope to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced his most recent plan on Thursday. Biden voiced his concern about the omicron virus variant and introduced […]
TRAVEL
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Gave This Omicron Update

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is cause of concern, say virus experts, who are warning you take safety measures but also say they don't know exactly how dangerous the virus is. (One thing they do know is that Delta is still stalking the USA, so be careful.) To help keep you safe, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), according to an order issued late Thursday. Under current rules, vaccinated international air...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Africa#Cdc#American#The Associated Press#Lesotho#Delta Air Lines
kion546.com

Canada bans travellers from southern Africa as concerns mount over coronavirus variant

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — Canada will be banning the entry of all foreign nationals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days as concerns over a new coronavirus variant grow. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said individuals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days and are currently in Canada are being asked to quarantine now and to go for a COVID-19 test. The countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. Those individuals must remain in quarantine until they receive a negative result, he said. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said there are currently no direct flights from the region to Canada. Canadians and other permanent residents returning to Canada from the region through another country must take a negative COVID-19 test in the third country. They will also be tested upon arrival in Canada, Duclos said, and will quarantine until they have proof of a negative test. He said these individuals will then be released to quarantine somewhere safe, but must be tested once again on day eight. Duclos said Global Affairs Canada will also be issuing a travel advisory, asking all Canadians not to travel to southern Africa, noting the government is “acting quickly to protect the health and safety of Canadians.” According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, laboratories across Canada have been “alerted” to the B.1.1.529 variant, and have “searched for possible detections.” “But to date there are no indications of the variant’s presence in Canada,” Tam said. “There have not been any identifications of this variant through post-arrival testing of travellers to date.” While the variant is still being studied, Tam said it is considered “unusual” due to the high number of mutations. “Due to the potential for increased transmissibility and the possibility of increased resistance to vaccine induced protection, we’re concerned about this new variant and are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” she told reporters. Tam said it is “very difficult” to keep the mutation out of Canada “entirely.” “The border is never 100 per cent, but each layer provides an additional layer of protection,” she said. While the travel ban currently only covers seven countries, Alghabra said officials will continue to monitor data from around the world as well as from tests conducted at the border. “We’ll take additional precautionary measures if necessary,” he said, adding that officials will be “constantly” re-evaluating and reassessing the list of affected countries. A ‘VARIANT OF CONCERN’ The news from Canada comes just after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, and named it “Omicron.” According to the WHO, the variant was first reported from South Africa on Nov. 24. Since then, cases of the variant have been reported in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong. The WHO said this variant has a “large number of mutations,” some of which “are concerning.” “Preliminary evidence suggests and increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs,” a press release reads. According to the WHO, the number of cases of this variant “appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa,” Fears over the variant have prompted several countries including Britain, the U.S. and the European Union to tighten their border controls. But, speaking at a media briefing on Friday, South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the travel bans are against the norms and standards of the WHO. With a file from Reuters.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
United Airlines
BOCANEWSNOW

MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks

Airport, Airplane Mask Mandate Extended To March 18, 2022. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All area airports are reminding travelers — or anyone planning to travel over the holidays — that masks are not a request. They’re a federal mandate. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International […] The article MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Back to the US: After travel ban lifts, how new rules for British visitors work

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK has been lifted – for fully vaccinated travellers only. A similar ban on arrivals from dozens of other countries has come to an end.President Joe Biden, who continued with the travel ban after taking office, said: “It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic.”His administration has changed from a geographic policy – where travel from certain nations is banned – to one...
TRAVEL
Seattle Times

Cruise ship with at least 17 coronavirus cases aboard docks in New Orleans

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans over the weekend with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with the coronavirus, according to local health officials, including one probable case of the omicron variant among the crew. The Norwegian Breakaway departed from New Orleans on Nov. 28...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy