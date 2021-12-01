First Arena's hockey return - FPHL Commissioner weighs in

ELMONT, N.Y. — New York Arena Partners, a group comprised of Oak View Group, Sterling Project Development and the New York Islanders has completed construction of UBS Arena, a 745,000-square-foot venue in the Long Island community of Elmont that will serve as the NHL team’s new home. Designed by Populous and JRDC Urban Architecture specifically for hockey and music events, the 17,250-seat arena features a seating bowl that is pushed further toward the ice than in standard basketball-first arenas. The design team also added certain elements to limit sound reverberation and echoes throughout the venue. UBS Arena also includes 10 bars, a 23,000-square-foot locker room and players’ campus, weight and equipment rooms, training areas, offices and video rooms. Musical artists playing at the venue will have access to private spaces with lounges, dressing rooms and dedicated dining areas.

