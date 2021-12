Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a brain cramp at the worst time with his team driving to cut a deficit against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. The Vikings were down 34-26 in the fourth quarter and were going for a touchdown on 4th and goal with 9:09 left in the game. Minnesota was clearly scrambling, trying to get a play off, and Cousins ended up trying to take the snap from under his guard instead of his center.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO