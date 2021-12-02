ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight Knight — Is it worth it?

By Andrew Farrell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome games garner attention by taking one game type and mixing it with something you wouldn’t expect, leading to crazy combinations. Fight Knight does the same, albeit with an even wilder mix than most others. To put it simply, the game is basically what you’d get if you took a grid-based...

ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

DoDonPachi Resurrection Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay for DoDonPachi Resurrection, the shoot ’em up title from Live Wire and Cave. The game just landed on Switch yesterday. Learn more about DoDonPachi Resurrection with the following overview:. Story. Six years after the battle in Lunapolis was over …. The Moon-based “DonPachi” headquarters sensed a...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

After 10 years of development, Battle Cry of Freedom will release in 2022

Some games get stuck in development hell for a pretty long time. This might be a silly question to ask, but does anyone remember Duke Nukem Forever? Despite most people wanting to forget about the game after its launch, it still took 15 years for the Duke to return. Of course, nowadays people likely want him to stay away for a bit longer. Regardless, some games do take a long time in the oven. You can ask developer Flying Squirrel Entertainment, which today announced that after a decade of work, the multiplayer Civil War game Battle Cry of Freedom will at last release in the first half of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Steam
pcinvasion.com

Final Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons beta begins tomorrow

If you’ve been sampling the new Elite Specializations coming with Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, or you just want to explore the continent of Cantha some more, you have one more chance to do so with the fourth and final beta. The beta gets underway from November 30. That’s tomorrow if you’re reading this on the day of publishing. It will run until December 4.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Battlefield 2042: Guides and features hub

Welcome to our guides and features hub for Battlefield 2042. Developer DICE has returned to the near future after the last two entries, focused on World War I and World War II respectively. Franchise fans have been looking forward to this day for some time and now have the opportunity to recreate what made the ever-iconic Battlefield 4 so fun.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite design boss feels ‘everyone’s pain,’ team working on progression this week

Players have been vehemently voicing their concerns over the slow progression of Halo Infinite. Developer 343 Industries has responded in kind, saying it will look into them for some kind of solution. However, it appears that players aren’t the only ones feeling the frustration. The head of design for the game, Jerry Hook, briefly took to Twitter, saying that Halo Infinite multiplayer progression will be at the “top of the list with the team.”
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Marvel MMORPG is in development by DC Universe Online creator

A new MMORPG is in development by the DC Universe Online developer, and it’s about to get super in here. In a surprise twist of cosmic and comic fate, a new MMORPG based on the world of Marvel is in development by Dimensional Ink Studios. But, what could potentially stoke the flames of war is that Dimensional Ink Studios previously worked on DC Universe Online.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
gamefreaks365.com

Mechajammer is a cyberpunk tactical RPG out now on PC

Immerse yourself in the gritty cyberpunk ’80s-inspired tactical RPG Mechajammer. Mechajammer, a turn-based cyberpunk tactical RPG set in an off-world jungle colony, was released today by ModernWolf. After earlier sharing the gameplay of the game, Mechajammer is now exhibiting a superb adaption of a dystopian cyberpunk universe with its gloomy aesthetics and a very well realized environment.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Silco from Arcane is coming to Teamfight Tactics as an exclusive unit

Oh, what a twist of fate this is. Anyone familiar with Riot Games, especially League of Legends, was expecting the Arcane-original antagonist Silco to make an appearance in Runeterra at some point. After all, such a villainous personality shouldn’t be sidelined to one show. But in a twist of fate, it’s not League of Legends where he is dropping first. Instead, Silco will appear as in Teamfight Tactics as an exclusive unit.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Archvale review — Retro bullet-hell action

The humble bullet hell genre hasn’t always received its due time in the limelight of the public. The notoriously difficult, screen-spamming challenges of dodging and weaving through endless waves of bullets are intimidating for anyone. Not to mention, it’s not the most popular genre out in the market right now. While I’m not much of a bullet hell player myself, I can appreciate the swarm of anxiety that swells inside me as I traverse through a minefield of glowing projectiles. The breathlessness you feel after conquering a wave of seemingly impossible to dodge missiles is a fantastic feeling, which is why a bullet-hell game is always welcome in my heart. Archvale is a tremendous addition to my library.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Game Pass subscribers will get monthly Perks, including cosmetics, for Halo Infinite

Today, Microsoft unveiled the next slew of games heading to Xbox Game Pass for PC. While it’s a damn good list, bringing games like Among Us and Stardew Valley, it also revealed what’s new in the world of bonuses. Microsoft and 343 Industries are not just putting Halo Infinite on the service on December 8, but will also start providing monthly Perks ranging from cosmetics to boosters and Challenge Swaps.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC trailer teases a new boss

The bodies littering the floor of the “Everyone is Here” update aren’t even cold yet, but Motion Twin and Evil Empire are already teasing the next DLC coming to Dead Cells, The Queen and the Sea. The teaser takes the form of a trailer that showcases a boss enemy, presumably the Queen, as well as three of her assassin minions.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

December 2021 PC game releases — Halo Infinite, Solar Ash, Endwalker

We’re closing out the year with a bang. The PC game releases in December 2021 include Halo Infinite, Solar Ash, Icarus, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Chorus, Syberia: The World Before, The Gunk, and many others. These should, hopefully, tide you over until we welcome the new year. Note: Take a...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Review: Bigger Isn't Better

Battlefield 2042 has brought me to my breaking point with troublesome live-service multiplayer releases. Over the past few years, there have been a plethora of multiplayer titles that seem to launch in a rough state with the promise of getting better over time. While some of those games have indeed become much improved in due time, this trend as a whole is one that I'm growing sick of. Battlefield 2042, the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise, clearly wasn't ready to launch at the end of 2021 but publisher Electronic Arts felt for one reason or another that it needed to hit store shelves right at this moment. As such, the game's current quality absolutely leaves something to be desired. But even beyond these promises to improve, it's the core of Battlefield 2042 that is fundamentally just not good.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Fight Knight

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Fight Knight, a retro-inspired mixture of grid-based dungeon crawling and first-person brawling by Team Sorcerobe. Ascend a dark tower full of evil monsters as an armor-clad pugilistic paladin. Solve puzzles, interact with others exploring the tower, and fight the tower’s dark denizens with a unique combat system that blends traditional grid-based movement with fast-paced brawling action. Customize your knight with new gauntlets and a variety of signature moves. You can find the launch trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite matches will now offer enough XP to level up at least once a day

Concerns over the progression of Halo Infinite‘s Battle Pass are ongoing, but 343 Industries is taking steps to make things easier. Earlier today, the company announced that multiplayer matches in Halo Infinite will now offer larger XP gains — enough to level up at least once per day. It might not be all the changes fans desire, but it’s a step in the right direction.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Matrix Awakens is a Unreal Engine 5 tie-in for The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Awakens is apparently a tie-in game using Unreal Engine 5 for the upcoming film. Earlier today on December 2, reputable Fortnite leaker and dataminer @ShiinaBR on Twitter posted the tweet just below, claiming that they'd been provided with information that showed a new Unreal Engine 5 game was coming for The Matrix Resurrections. The leaker believes that this new game will launch alongside the supposed crossover event for The Matrix Resurrections, which has been rumored for a few weeks now.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The second part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update launches today

When Mojang Studios first unveiled its ambitious new Minecraft update, titled Caves and Cliffs, back in 2020, the developer initially wanted it to come out as a single update. However, due to the sheer scope of the update, the developer decided to release it in two separate halves. Mojang Studios already released the first half of the update on June 8 of this year, and it incorporated a whole host of new blocks, items, and wildlife into the game. And just today, the developer dropped the update’s second half, dubbed 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update Part Two, which promises to significantly switch up the standard Minecraft experience.
VIDEO GAMES

