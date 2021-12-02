ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindoro, WI

Mindoro man crochets mittens for his wife and Mayo dialysis patients for comfort

By Jordan Fremstad
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdsC9_0dBfyYis00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – When it comes to a crisis, care from those we love — is often the best medicine. A Mindoro man uses a special skill to bring comfort to his wife, and others who need support.

In moments of crisis, who answers the phone?

“Your faith and your family and your friends,” said Linda Achterkirch of Mindoro. “That’s what you rely on.”

Linda Achterkirch relies on her husband Bob who lives by the promise, “in sickness and in health.”

“He’s my Chauffeur,” Linda said. “He’s just there for me when I need him.”

Linda’s kidneys no longer work like they used to.

“When you first start it’s a scary experience,” said Crystal Anderson-Schmidt, a nurse manager at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska.

These machines add years to her life.

“Well, it’s four and a half hours,” Linda said, talking about the length of each dialysis session.

Dialysis performs what her kidneys cannot, cleaning her blood.

“Three times a week,” Linda said. “So, that’s a lot of days.”

Anderson-Schmidt said dialysis is exhausting for people.

One of the side effects is, “These people are very, very cold,” Anderson-Schmidt said.

Blood is what normally keeps Linda’s hand warm.

“Their blood is not going through that hand,” Bob said.

“She had a cold arm. Me and one of the nurses figured out what to do.”

An old family pastime comes in handy.

“My mother did so I knew how,” Bob said.

“This is therapy. It kills a lot of time. And you make something that’s useful.”

Bob has been at this endeavor for a while.

“He’s been doing them as long as I’ve known him which is over six years,” Anderson-Schmidt said.

As residents of Mindoro, both Bob and Linda show people from small towns can do big things from someone else.

Bob crochets these handcrafted mittens for people all across the Mayo Clinic system.

“I’ve made darn near 300 of them,” he said.

Bob sent mittens to patients at Mayo locations in Fairmont, Albert Lee, Owatonna, Wabasha, Rochester Minnesota, and Decorah Iowa. Even as far as Arizona.

“So I got ‘em all over,” Bob said.

Linda feels the difference.

“Oh yeah,” she said. “Yeah, it helps. Keeps you warm.”

Crystal Anderson-Schmidt said it warms her patients’ hearts.

“I think it’s very comforting,” she said.

Not to mention the support her staff feels, after two years of pandemic stress on their lives.

“Everything means a little bit more during this time,” Anderson-Schmidt said.”You appreciate all the extra help, the extra support.”

People can rely on Linda for support too.

“She writes everybody Christmas cards and birthday cards and anniversaries,” Anderson-Schmidt said.

Linda always closes her letters with the words, “Stay safe and take care.”

Bob and Linda answer the call filling the prescription we all need.

“Bob and Linda both really show the other patients that they care and that they support them,” Anderson-Schmidt said.

A gift from people who are grateful to spread comfort and joy.

“We’re really thankful that we’re still around,” Bob said.

Bob said he gave a mitten to one patient dressed in winter clothes. After that, she took off those clothes because the mitten made a huge difference.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mindoro, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Onalaska, WI
Health
State
Arizona State
Local
Wisconsin Health
Onalaska, WI
Society
City
Onalaska, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen celebrates the holidays with Jingle Fest

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)- Holmen is celebrating the holiday season with Jingle Fest. This is the second annual Jingle Fest. Vendors set up inside the American Legion building. There are also food trucks, a petting zoo, and even an appearance from Santa. The event started at noon and will wrap up this evening with a parade and the Holmen Rotary Club’s...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Nominations open for 2022 Oktoberfest Festmaster

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nominations for the 2022 Oktoberfest Festmaster are now open. The Oktoberfest Board of Trustees will accept nominations online at oktoberfestusa.com now through Dec. 28. The Festmaster heads the Oktoberfest Royal Family and is announced at the Festmaster’s Ball, held annually in September. Nominations will be accepted for someone who is: Married Age 50 or older A...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialysis#Kidneys#Mitten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse memorials face granite shipping shortages

LA CROSSE (Wisconsin) — Granite shipping delays are affecting the memorial industry. Blocks of granite are taking quite some time to arrive, slowing down the process of honoring a loved one. La Crosse Memorials is one of the businesses feeling the impact of the shortage. Small memorials that would typically take 6 weeks to ship are now taking upwards of...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Winter Wishes’ effort brings sprit of giving to G-E-T High School

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) — Local students are playing Santa to their classmates. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Link Crew is hosting its annual “Winter Wishes” effort. Students can request something as small as a pack of gum up to a winter coat for themselves or someone else. Students and community members can fulfill those wishes. “We do it for the students to...
GALESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse firefighters honored for lifesaving efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Members of the La Crosse Fire Department are getting special recognition. Seven Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education presented members of the department with certificates recognizing their efforts. Firefighters are no strangers to helping others. but they don’t always have time to celebrate the positive impact they have on the community. “This is really good...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen blanket drive wrapping up Thursday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is collecting blankets through Thursday for its annual wrapping the Community in Warmth drive. The event, sponsored by the Gundersen Department of Nursing and Gundersen Partners, supports local organizations throughout the Tri-state Region, including The Salvation Army, Hamilton Elementary School, La Crosse County Human Services, Bluff County Family Resources, and Northeast Iowa Community...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska training high-schoolers to be firefighters

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – A burning desire is leading some local kids to learn about a way to help others. The first session of the ‘Firefighter Emergency Medical Responder High School Academy’ wrapped up Monday morning. Students went through 96 hours of training, the same training firefighters learn on the job. While some students know this is the career path...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

It’s time to give back! La Crosse non-profits highlight the importance of Giving Tuesday

Black Friday. Small Business Saturday. Cyber Monday. After a few days of shopping comes a day to focus on community. Giving Tuesday allows people to donate to local charities in their neighborhoods, reminding us the holidays are not just about buying, but also giving. “Giving Tuesday is all about giving back and that be paying attention to the needs to...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
743
Followers
565
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy