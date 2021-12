After a wild Week 12 slate, the playoff races in both conferences are off the rails with just six games remaining in the regular season. This week's slate only features three games between teams with winning records, but there are several matchups that could go a long way in determining how the Wild Card race shakes out. Five of the six teams playing in primetime this week have a winning record, with both Sunday Night Football (Broncos vs. Chiefs) and Monday Night Football (Bills vs. Patriots) featuring huge divisional matchups.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO