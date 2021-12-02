ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia shares extend losses as Omicron concerns mount; Afterpay tumbles

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell at open on Thursday, as concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors jittery, while Afterpay fell over 5% after postponing meeting to vote on its $29 billion deal with Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.54% to 7,197.1 by 2354 GMT, after ending 0.28% lower on Wednesday.

The losses come a day after the country reported that its third quarter GDP fall was not as bad as anticipated, when its major cities were under lockdown.

Miners were among the top losers on the benchmark, dropping as much as 2%.

Heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slumped between 0.8% and 1.3%.

Tech stocks fell as much as 3.5%, dragged lower by Afterpay dropping to its lowest since July after delaying its shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition by Square Inc, pending regulatory approval from the Spanish central bank.

Openpay, which is not a part of the main index, however advanced as much as 8.3% after signing a partnership with American Express to let AmEx’s card holders to fund purchases with its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service.

In one of the country’s biggest deals this year, Australian Pharmaceutical Industries soared as much as 16.4% to a more than three-year high, after it received a buyout proposal from supermarket chain Woolworths for $613 million, outbidding competitor Wesfarmers.

Woolworths and Wesfarmers lost 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively on the news.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.48% by 2354 GMT.

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Australia shares flat as treasurer comments offset Omicron worries

(Dec 6): Australian shares were nearly flat on Monday, as treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the country would raise its 2022 economic growth forecast offset worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.02% by 1148 GMT. The benchmark had gained 0.2% on Friday. Frydenberg said...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Latam FX muted as Omicron, China property concerns weigh

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies moved little on Monday as uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant kept sentiment subdued, while investors feared a spillover from a potential default in China's property market. Brazil's real and Peru's sol all marked small moves in early trade, while gains in oil...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Investors brace for potential hit to earnings because of Omicron

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As details of a new COVID-19 variant emerge, investors are bracing for a potential hit to U.S. corporate earnings, particularly among retailers, restaurants and travel companies. News of the Omicron variant comes in the middle of the holiday shopping period, and many businesses are...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Square Inc#S P#Bhp Group#Fortescue Metals Group#Spanish#American Express#Amex#Bnpl#Woolworths#Wesfarmers
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks mixed, growth shares stumble

Dec 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS MIXED, GROWTH SHARES STUMBLE (1000 EST/1500 GMT) Major U.S. indexes are mixed in early trade Monday. This as Omicron and taper...
STOCKS
Reuters

Share buybacks by firms globally hit a three-year high

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Companies are generously rewarding their shareholders through share buybacks this year, using higher profits and cash flows as they recover from 2020's pandemic-induced slowdown. According to the data from financial content platform Dealogic, companies have globally paid $68 billion through share buybacks between January to November...
STOCKS
Reuters

Shares in Brazil's CCR soar after CDPQ reported seeking a stake

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian infrastructure company CCR SA (CCRO3.SA) soared on Monday after a newspaper said Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPDA.UL) is looking to buy conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez's stake in the firm. O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported on...
WORLD
ShareCast

Europe close: Shares down on mixed US jobs report, Omicron concerns

European shares finished the week on a down note, weighed down by concern about the prospect for faster than expected interest rate hikes across the Pond and a much weaker than expected reading on the US jobs market for November. All of that even as investors braced for potentially key...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
The Independent

Tui to reveal scale of Covid losses amid concerns over Omicron travel impact

Travel group Tui is set to reveal heavy losses next week after Covid travel curbs continued to hamper performance across its divisions throughout the year.The update will come just as renewed restrictions threaten to derail the group’s plans to ramp up capacity over the winter holiday season.Bosses said in October that the firm was planning to hit 60-80% of pre-pandemic volumes and they will be looking to reassure investors that plans will be going ahead when they update the City on the full year’s trading on Wednesday December 8.Tui revealed losses of 939 million euro (£802 million) in the nine...
INDUSTRY
95.5 FM WIFC

Australia’s Afterpay delays meeting to vote on Square deal

(Reuters) – Australian buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd on Thursday said it had decided to delay a shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition by Square Inc, pending regulatory approval from Spanish central bank. The scheme meeting, which was scheduled for Dec. 6, will be delayed until the new year, with...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials weigh

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares extended losses to close more than 1% lower on Thursday, hurt by a fall in financial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index fell 1.38% to end at 11,252.3, continuing its decline from record highs hit in the previous session. * Commercial Leasing and...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Weaken as Omicron Concerns Mount

Investing.com - European stock markets traded lower Thursday as investors fretted about the spread of the omicron Covid variant and the associated economic damage. At 3:50 AM ET (0850 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.9% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%.
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Global shares mostly rise despite mounting omicron worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and London after most markets in Asia also finished higher. The detection of the omicron variant in Japan and other countries is raising fears that further measures to contain infections could squelch tourism and economic activity. On Wednesday, Japan ordered a suspension of new reservations on incoming commercial flights until the end of the year. Experts say it may take weeks before they better understand whether the omicron variant causes serious illness.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wheat extends slide as worries mount over Omicron coronavirus

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices fell to a nearly three-week low on Tuesday, as concerns that the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could slow the global economy drove investors to reduce risk exposure. The entire grains complex felt pressure early in the session, after Moderna Inc's...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Australia shares rebound, gain 1% as investors absorb Omicron shock

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained 1% on Tuesday, recovering from sharp losses in the two prior sessions on concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant, with banks and miners boosting the benchmark index to its best day since early October. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was up 1%...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Asia-Pacific shares retreat amid concerns over Omicron Covid variant

Japan -1.63%. October retail sales +1.1% M/M, higher than expectations of expected -1.6%, 2.7% prior. Retail sales surged 0.9% Y/Y, expected 1.1%, prior -0.5%. Global markets tumbled late last week as the WHO labeled the Omicron Covid strain a “variant of concern. Oil rebounded about 4% on Monday to scale...
RETAIL
Reuters

Zoom shares tumble as revenue growth slows

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) slumped to 17-month lows on Tuesday after the video conferencing platform posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth amid stiff competition from deep-pocketed rivals Cisco (CSCO.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Salesforce (CRM.N). The company on Tuesday posted a better than expected...
STOCKS
Reuters

Bitcoin extends decline after weekend flash crash

NEW YORK/LONDON/HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped by almost 5% on Monday as the start of the week offered little respite to the world's largest cryptocurrency after a bruising weekend when, at one point, it lost over a fifth of its value. The rout sent bitcoin's price and...
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX opens higher as stronger oil prices lift energy stocks

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, mirroring global mood, with energy stocks tracking a jump in oil prices as concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased. At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 17 points,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy