Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will start on Tuesday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Morris hasn't played since the second game of the season on October 23, but he is being given the green light to suit up right before Thanksgiving. Head coach Ty Lue said that not only will the veteran play, he will also start - though he'll have a minutes limit. While the person Morris is replacing in the starting five has not been announced yet, Amir Coffey is likely to be the one that reverts to the bench.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO