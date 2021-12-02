ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea records daily record of coronavirus cases at 5,266 -KDCA

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea reported another record of daily coronavirus cases at 5,266, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

Czech Republic reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with cases surpassing 25,000 for the first time and putting further strain on hospitals. The country of 10.7 million has the world’s fourth-highest infection rate per capita, according to Our World in Data,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
US News and World Report

S.Korea Reports Record-High COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record daily 5,352 new COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths, while a nationwide total of nine cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday. The government on Friday announced that people visiting restaurants,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

France records more than 50,000 daily COVID cases

France on Saturday said more than 50,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as COVID-19 cases rocketed despite millions receiving a vaccine booster shot. The country recorded 51,624 new daily cases of COVID, health authorities said. France has recorded an average of almost 41,000 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan has 3rd omicron case as Kishida vows strict response

Japan confirmed on Monday its third case of the new omicron variant — a traveler entering from Italy — as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to take strict measures based on a worst-case scenario of a possible resurgence of infections.Japan has seen a sharp drop in daily COVID-19 cases since September.Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the third confirmed case of the omicron strain is a man in his 30s who tested positive upon arrival from Italy at Tokyo s Haneda airport on Dec. 1 and has since been isolated.Kishida said in a policy speech before Parliament...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Norway to tighten COVID restrictions, health minister says

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will introduce additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 following a recent surge of infections, the health minister told public broadcaster NRK on Monday. "These measures will be felt in our daily lives," Ingvild Kjerkol said. The new measures will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#S Korea Records
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
Reuters

Merck ties up with Thermo Fisher to make its COVID-19 pill in Canada

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co (MRK.N) on Monday announced a deal with medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.N) to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 pill at a site in Ontario. Thermo Fisher's manufacturing site in Whitby will manufacture molnupiravir for distribution in Canada and the United Kingdom...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

EU regulator backs Roche's arthritis drug for treating severe COVID-19

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra arthritis drug for adult COVID-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated...
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ford delays return-to-work hybrid plan to March amid COVID uncertainty

DETROIT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday it would push its return-to-work hybrid plan to March as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic remaineduncertain. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it will begin a pilot phase for select employees in February and March. The company had previously said it would not return to work under a hybrid work model - a combination of on-site and remote working - before January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy