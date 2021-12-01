ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews rescue workers after scaffold breaks at South Florida condo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Rescued: Firefighters rescued two men who were suspended by their harnesses when a scaffold partially broke outside a condominium. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Two men working at a South Florida condominium were rescued Wednesday after the scaffold they were on partially broke, leaving them suspended by their harnesses about 70 feet above the ground, authorities said.

The workers were on the east side of the Hemispheres Condominium in Hallandale Beach when a cable that supported their scaffold broke while they were near the sixth floor, Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Chief Michael Kane told the Sun-Sentinel.

The scaffold, which broke about 3 p.m. EST, was left hanging at an angle, the newspaper reported.

A board member of the condominium’s homeowners association told WSVN that the men were doing restoration work on the building that is part of a multimillion-dollar project.

Fire rescue crews spent nearly an hour trying to decide whether they should raise a ladder truck with a bucket or lower rescuers to them from the roof, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The men were unable to move without the working scaffold, Kane told the newspaper.

A Broward County firefighter was able to rappel down from the roof to rescue one of the workers at 4:20 p.m. EST, according to WSVN. The second worker was rescued via a ladder truck 10 minutes later, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

