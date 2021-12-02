ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Reflecting on early days of AIDS epidemic

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and it...

www.woodtv.com

fox5ny.com

World AIDS Day 2021

NEW YORK - When AIDS first appeared in the early 1980s, it was called a "mystery illness" and worse. What we now call the HIV/AIDS epidemic is less of a mystery but the quest for a cure — an HIV vaccine — still eludes researchers. Activists, notable politicians, and even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

New Yorkers Reflect & Look Forward On World AIDS Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered at Woodhill Hospital in Brooklyn on Wednesday to mark World AIDS Day by reflecting, remembering and looking forward. This year, the theme of the day is “End Inequalities, End AIDS.”. “Today, we pause to celebrate those who have championed the cause … remember those...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

New York State pledges to end HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2024, report says

New York State pledged to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2024, four years later than originally expected, because frontline health-care providers spent much of the past two years responding to the COVID-19 crisis, according to a state report issued Tuesday. The Ending the Epidemic Addendum Report, released on the eve...
HEALTH
fox47.com

World AIDS Day: Area doctors reflect on strides made over time

MADISON, Wis. — On Wednesday, HIV specialists at UW Health joined millions around the globe to recognize World AIDS Day. They said the day is a time to remember the lives lost, making up six million deaths across the globe and over 700,000 in the U.S. However, they said it’s also a day to celebrate the progress that’s been made.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Guest Opinion | IC RED promotes conversation and events to focus on the HIV/AIDs epidemic

When I joined IC RED — a University of Iowa student organization dedicated to raising awareness, erasing stigmas, and defeating HIV/AIDS — in 2019, I knew I had joined the right organization where I could use my voice to make a big impact. As a Global Health Studies major, I was exposed to the gravity of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and its tragic history on humanity.
EDUCATION
Chicago Public Radio

Reflecting on the gains, gaps in HIV treatment on World AIDS Day

About 40,000 people in Illinois are living with HIV, according to a 2017 estimate. Dozens of organizations around the state hope to end the HIV epidemic in Illinois by 2030. Reset checks in a Chicago nonprofit involved in this effort for the latest on World AIDS Day. GUESTS: Kara Eastman,...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Miami

World Aids Day 2021 Reminds Us About The Other Epidemic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — World AIDS Day, designated on December 1st every year since 1988, is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease. The theme for this year’s observance is “Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice.” Each year, organizations and individuals across the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic, work to increase HIV awareness and knowledge, speak out against HIV stigma, and call for an increased response to move toward ending the epidemic. HIV remains a major public health issue that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Local doctor and former nurse battling HIV reflect on World AIDS Day

Wednesday marked World AIDS Day across the globe – 40 years since the CDC officially reported the first cases. The theme for this year’s anniversary: End inequalities. End AIDS. Today, nearly 38 million people worldwide have HIV and nearly a quarter of them don’t have access to care. Closer to...
HEALTH
NBC Miami

South Florida Commemorates 40 Years Since Start of HIV/AIDS Epidemic

On June 5th, 1981, the CDC published an article that described a rare lung infection in five young, previously healthy gay men in Los Angeles. That same day, a dermatologist in New York City reported a cluster of cases of an aggressive cancer among gay men in New York and California. This was 40 years ago, the official start of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

World AIDS Day: Santa Clara Health Officials Reflect On 4 Decades Battling HIV, Lessons Applied To COVID-19

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Santa Clara County commemorated the 33rd World Aids Day, reflecting on the lives lost over the past four decades, but also lessons that have been applied to the current COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s become even more important than ever to celebrate our victories over illness and death and division,” said Dr. Sarah Rudman, Santa Clara County Assistant Health Officer. World AIDS Day, celebrated every December 1 since 1988, seeks to honor the lives lost to the disease. Members of the county’s HIV commission raised a flag to honor the 6,778 people diagnosed with HIV, and 4,956 people diagnosed with...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

