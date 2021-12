It goes without saying that one of the best things about L.A. is the weather. It affords us the opportunity (and blessing) to spend about 11 months out of the year at the beach or having fun doing outdoor activities. It also allows us to go for ice cream 360 days out of the year without having to take more than a pullover. We almost feel forced to make ice cream its own food group with how conducive L.A. weather is to its enjoyment. One of L.A.'s top dessert destinations and one of the U.S.'s premier plant-based creameries, Dear Bella Creamery in Hollywood, has got to be at the top of our list when we get the craving for something sweet, vegan, and healthy. Yes, healthy. Keep reading to see what we mean.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO