Mirantis collaborates with Equinix to help businesses accelerate cloud-native application deployment

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc. Through this collaboration, common customers can accelerate their signoff schedule and reduce compute cost. Cadence Design Systems Inc. has announced the results of the 2021 three-way collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) and Microsoft, which focused on utilizing a cloud infrastructure to accelerate digital timing signoff of 10+ billion transistor designs. These large designs are the heart of advanced applications such as hyperscale computing, graphics and machine learning (ML) applications.

