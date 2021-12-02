Mirantis collaborates with Equinix to help businesses accelerate cloud-native application deployment
Mirantis announced a fully-managed offering deployed on Equinix Metal in 18 global metros. This enables any IT operator or developer to instantly provision, monitor, and lifecycle-manage Kubernetes, Swarm, and OpenStack on interconnected, on-demand infrastructure to provide increased performance and flexibility to customers in tech, finance, media, and other industries....www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0