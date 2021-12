As the Linux open-source operating system marks its 30th anniversary, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces the expansion of its Linux distribution by recognizing over 1000 ADI peripherals supported by in kernel Linux device drivers. Designed to enable the rapid development of embedded solutions, these open-source device drivers streamline the software development process for ADI’s customers, providing access to tested, high-quality software to create innovative solutions across a range of industries, including telecom, industrial, military, aerospace, medical, automotive, security, Internet of Things (IoT), consumer, and more. This portfolio includes products from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., now part of Analog Devices.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO