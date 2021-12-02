ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

3 injured in crash involving tractor, minivan in Darke County

By WHIO Stafff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUMGB_0dBftvMk00

DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:30 p.m.:

Three people were transported to area hospitals after a crash between a minivan and a tractor in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 that one person was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, one was transported to Wayne HealthCare and one was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation.

INTIAL REPORT:

Multiple medics were called to a crash involving a red minivan and a tractor in Darke County Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported in the area of the 7000 block of Auld Road near Bradford, around 6 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that the van came to rest off the road, in a field while the tractor overturned onto its side.

We’re working to learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

4 injured in Dayton crash after car crashes into tree

DAYTON — Four people were injured in a Sunday evening crash in Dayton. The crash was reported around 9:22 p.m. on S. Keowee St. near E. 5th St. Four people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Regional Dispatch confirmed. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Initial reports indicated a...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dies after crashing car into Sidney house

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:34 p.m.:. Crews on scene have confirmed to News Center 7 that a person has died after crashing their vehicle into a house in Sidney. Sgt. Ed Garrett, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, Edward Gunter, 65, of Sidney, was pronounced dead on scene.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Bystander helps stop robbery in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a bystander helped stop a robbery at a local grocery store Sunday morning. According to a release from Sheriff Richard Jones, the suspect, identified as Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown, attempted to take an 87-year-old woman’s purse inside of a Kroger on Oxford State Road.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
51K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy