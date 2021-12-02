3 injured in crash involving tractor, minivan in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:30 p.m.:

Three people were transported to area hospitals after a crash between a minivan and a tractor in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 that one person was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, one was transported to Wayne HealthCare and one was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation.

INTIAL REPORT:

Multiple medics were called to a crash involving a red minivan and a tractor in Darke County Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported in the area of the 7000 block of Auld Road near Bradford, around 6 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that the van came to rest off the road, in a field while the tractor overturned onto its side.

We’re working to learn more.

