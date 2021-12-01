Applications Open for Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute

A new CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA has just arrived. Jara Miller was welcomed with open arms at the Blossman Branch YMCA in Ocean Springs. A meet and greet was held today to get Miller well acquainted with staff and members. Miller will guide one of the largest nonprofit organizations in our area, overseeing two facilities with an operating budget in excess of $2 million a year. Miller said, “My focus over the next couple of months will be really to talk to other community leaders, community organizations in different areas, just to get a sense of what the needs are and how the Y can help fill those needs. I am big on partnerships and working together.”

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO