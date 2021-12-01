ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Applications Open for Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute

sarasotamagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its February 2022 in-person Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute (GCBI). This year's group...

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Gulf Coast State College scholarships open for applications until March 15

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is offering hundreds of scholarship opportunities to both new and current students. The scholarships are available to everyone currently attending or interested in attending Gulf Coast State College with a 2.0 GPA or higher. Gulf Coast State College Foundation Assistant Director,...
BAY COUNTY, FL
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA welcomes new CEO

A new CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA has just arrived. Jara Miller was welcomed with open arms at the Blossman Branch YMCA in Ocean Springs. A meet and greet was held today to get Miller well acquainted with staff and members. Miller will guide one of the largest nonprofit organizations in our area, overseeing two facilities with an operating budget in excess of $2 million a year. Miller said, “My focus over the next couple of months will be really to talk to other community leaders, community organizations in different areas, just to get a sense of what the needs are and how the Y can help fill those needs. I am big on partnerships and working together.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
baybusinessnews.com

Feeding The Gulf Coast Plans Drive

Feeding the Gulf Coast is celebrating its 40th anniversary on December 1 with a large food drive at Greer’s Cash Saver at 4055 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile. The nonprofit has invited the community to help it collect 40,000 lb of food at the Stuff the Truck Celebration. Feeding the Gulf Coast staff will be available between 2 and 6 p.m. to collect essential meal items.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Education
ktoo.org

Tuesday, November 30: Sealaska Heritage Institute’s vision for North Coast Arts. Wreaths to remember veterans. Juneau Parks and Recreation winter programs. Fawn Waterfield Exhibition.

A travel writer recently called Juneau an “epicenter for Indigenous art,” a vision that Sealaska Heritage Institute has been pursuing with its new arts campus. On Juneau Afternoon today, Karen Groven, the art director for the institute, will talk about the new partnerships SHI has made to turn this dream into a reality.
JUNEAU, AK
sarasotamagazine.com

Cannabist Store to Open in Sarasota Today

Columbia Care Inc., a cultivator, manufacturer and provider of cannabis products, will open a Cannabist store at 6979 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota today at 11:30 a.m. Each Cannabist location will have Forage, Columbia Care’s proprietary online cannabis discovery tool, which the company says is designed to streamline and customize the individual shopping experience for expert and novice patients alike. The web-based platform suggests curated products depending on the user’s desired mood and experience and syncs with their local dispensary's inventory and pricing to enable online orders.
SARASOTA, FL
baybusinessnews.com

Ocean Edge Unveiled As Gulf Coast’s First EV-Equipped Community

Billed as the first electric vehicle (EV)-equipped residential/vacation community on the Gulf Coast, Ocean Edge, was recently unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Orange Beach, according to the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. The project developer, David Lee, introduced the residential community, a gulf-front 14-home community at Romar Vista Place featuring three- and eight-bedroom homes, all with EV charging stations. Erin Kaiser, the listing and marketing agent with Kaiser Sotheby’s International Realty, worked with Lee through the project’s development and sponsored the EV charging stations for each home at no additional cost to buyers. OK2Charge and BeHome 24/7, which are collaborators in Ocean Edge along with Kaiser Vacation Rentals and Kaiser Sotheby’s International Realty, developed the first software application that will monitor and facilitate the EV charger systems for vacation rentals.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College offering Unmanned Aerial System Pilot Bootcamp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College and the Unmanned Safety Institute have partnered together to offer an Unmanned Aerial System Pilot Bootcamp, also known as UAS. Program Coordinator and Director, Jose “Tony” Lopez-Baquero explained what the program offers and the pathway it leads to industry certification and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast
WLOX

Gulf Coast families stock up on seafood for Thanksgiving

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On the eve of Thanksgiving, many people are stocking up on food, but with a coastal flair. The cash drawer at Bozo’s Grocery in Pascagoula is constantly opening. Deli Manager Kimberly Ervin said families stocked up for the big day. “This past week we have seen...
PASCAGOULA, MS
sarasotamagazine.com

Manasota Flooring Announces Community Giveback Event for First Responders

Manasota Flooring will host its fifth annual Community Turkey Giveback Event benefiting police officers, firefighters and paramedics on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The company will give 500 turkeys to first responders from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at each of the Manasota Flooring showroom locations in Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice. Turkeys will be given on a first-come, first-served basis; all police officers, firefighters and paramedics are asked to show proof of identification.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Selby Gardens Welcomes New Orchid Research Botanist

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has added Dr. Tatiana Arias as an orchid researcher. Arias comes to Sarasota from her native Colombia, where she has been leading an eponymous research lab for the past several years focused on orchid genomics, horticulture, and conservation. She has over 15 years of experience working in plant sciences, particularly in the understanding and conservation of plants. She earned recognition and awards from the World Academy of Sciences and The Colombian Academy of Sciences, among other professional achievements. In Colombia, she developed her own scientific research program that focuses on orchid genomics, horticulture, and conservation. She also has taught and mentored young scientists from Colombia and beyond.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Embracing Our Differences Appoints New Board Chair, Vice-Chair

Embracing Our Differences has appointed the Hon. Judge Charles E. Williams as chair of its board of directors, Linda Poteat-Brown as vice-chair of the board and Nicolas Palacio as a STAR student board member. Williams is a Circuit Court judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Sarasota, Manatee and...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
wkgc.org

Upcoming Classes for the Fire Academy at Gulf Coast State College

Kevin Granberg, the Coordinator for the Fire Science Programs and the Fire Academy at Gulf Coast State College, joined The Mix to talk about the program and upcoming registration for the Sping 2022 semester. We talked about the program being a 7 month school and how students can become certified firefighters.
GULF COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Stop By Sarasota Veg Fest for Delicious Food and Fun This Weekend

Vegans and foodies, take note: Sarasota Veg Fest takes place this Sunday, Dec. 5, at Sarasota's Payne Park. The festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature several vegan and plant-based food vendors, including familiar faces like Worden Farm, Brazilian Fun Foods, Kona Ice and more. There will also be eco-friendly vendors selling wares like clothing, candles and bath products.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Omeza Appoints Lori Creager as Key Accounts Manager

Sarasota-based Omeza recently hired Lori Creager, B.S.N., a seasoned medical sales executive, as key accounts manager. With a decade of experience in the chronic wound space, Ms. Creager has worked with Organogenesis, KCI and Spiracur. Most recently, she was a tissue regenerative specialist with Organogenesis Inc., handling medical device sales and training. As key accounts manager for Omeza, she is responsible for building and nurturing a portfolio of clients in Ohio, Michigan, and parts of Indiana.
SARASOTA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: Neurochallenge Foundation Cause4Fashion 2021

The Neuro Challenge Foundation's luncheon and fashion show returned to the Van Wezel after last year's event was halted due to Covid-19. Pam McCurdy emceed the event, which featured some models with Parkinson's wearing clothing from J. McLaughlin. Co-chairs were Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin.
PHOTOGRAPHY
sarasotamagazine.com

Make a Statement With a Stylish Cement Firepit

Gathering around an outdoor fire with family and friends never goes out of style, even in our warm winters. And if you’ve ever coveted the sleek concrete firepits at modern luxury hotels and restaurants, you’re in luck. Sarasota designer Jake Brady, of Jake Brady Concrete by Design, has been creating...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy