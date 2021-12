TOPEKA – A federal court Tuesday blocked a third vaccination mandate imposed by the Biden administration, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia granted a motion by Kansas and other plaintiffs to place a temporary injunction on the administration’s policy that required employers to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on their employees as a condition for receiving federal contracts. Schmidt and six other state attorneys general filed the lawsuit October 29, arguing that the mandate exceeded federal authority. The preliminary injunction is in effect nationwide.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO