LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Sepulveda Pass is notorious for being awful, even among L.A.’s famously busy freeways, and Metro is looking for public input on how to improve that commute with a high-capacity transit line. Metro is hosting the first of three virtual public meetings Tuesday night to share details about the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. The proposed megaproject would follow the path of the 405 Freeway, connecting the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles and eventually reach LAX. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images) Several technologies are being considered for the ambitious project including an aerial...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO