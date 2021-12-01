ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

Police: Brackenridge Homeowner Finds Man At Kitchen Table Eating Ice Cream On Thanksgiving Day

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after a Brackenridge homeowner said he found him eating ice cream at his kitchen table on Thanksgiving Day.

The victim told police he locked the door to his house on Cleveland Avenue before running an errand, but when he came back he found Richard Troup eating ice cream from his freezer, according to the criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOg0k_0dBfssy200
(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

After he confronted Troup, the victim told officers Troup threatened to kill him and didn’t leave until the victim said he’d call police.

Troup once worked for the victim and got in using a key he kept after being fired, the criminal complaint said.

He’s is also accused of breaking into the victim’s office, which police said is in the same apartment building Troup lives. He allegedly stole electricity from the victim’s office using an extension chord because his power was shut off, the criminal complaint said.

Troup is facing multiple charges, including harassment, burglary and criminal trespass.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

David Perdue joins Georgia governor's race, setting up GOP showdown with Kemp

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Brackenridge, PA
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
CNN

What Rep. Massie's Christmas photo says about today's GOP

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thanksgiving#Kitchen Table#Kdka
CBS News

Kennedy Center Honors ceremony returns to pay tribute to Bette Midler, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels and Justino Diaz

The 44th Kennedy Center Honors returned to traditions this year, to honor artists for their contributions to American culture. The awards were presented last night in Washington, after changes and delays to last year's plans because of the pandemic. President Joe Biden joined the celebration, after former President Donald Trump skipped the ceremony for all four years in the White House.
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

CNN

761K+
Followers
118K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy