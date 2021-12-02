East Toledo house burns a month after house next door

A fire that neighbors said was suspicious appeared to have destroyed an East Toledo house on Wednesday evening, and the fire in the 300 block of Paine Avenue followed by about a month another blaze that destroyed a house next door.

Battalion Chief Orlando Gonzalez of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department said crews arriving at the scene after the roughly 5:30 p.m. emergency call found heavy fire on the ground floor, and upon entry determined it had spread to the upper story and attic. Firefighters were pulled out of the interior soon thereafter, the chief said, and instead trained hoses on the burning building from the outside.

Neighbors told authorities that house had been vacant for about three years, Chief Gonzalez said. Nobody was injured in the fire, and its cause was under investigation.

To the burning house’s right lay remaining rubble from the house next door that had burned around Halloween, the chief said. Its ruins were later torn down by the city.

Both properties are across Paine from Birmingham Elementary School, where several security cameras were in plain sight from the street.

Lucas County land records list the house as belonging to James Campbell of the 400 block of Clyde Street and its assessed value at $38,700. Mr. Campbell bought it in 2004 for $30,000.

The house next door had been assessed at $39,300 before it burned. It had last been purchased by Jasmine Fairneny in 2017 for $8,500, and it too was vacant when it caught fire.