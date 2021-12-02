ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

East Toledo house burns a month after house next door

By THE BLADE
 4 days ago

A fire that neighbors said was suspicious appeared to have destroyed an East Toledo house on Wednesday evening, and the fire in the 300 block of Paine Avenue followed by about a month another blaze that destroyed a house next door.

Battalion Chief Orlando Gonzalez of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department said crews arriving at the scene after the roughly 5:30 p.m. emergency call found heavy fire on the ground floor, and upon entry determined it had spread to the upper story and attic. Firefighters were pulled out of the interior soon thereafter, the chief said, and instead trained hoses on the burning building from the outside.

Neighbors told authorities that house had been vacant for about three years, Chief Gonzalez said. Nobody was injured in the fire, and its cause was under investigation.

To the burning house’s right lay remaining rubble from the house next door that had burned around Halloween, the chief said. Its ruins were later torn down by the city.

Both properties are across Paine from Birmingham Elementary School, where several security cameras were in plain sight from the street.

Lucas County land records list the house as belonging to James Campbell of the 400 block of Clyde Street and its assessed value at $38,700. Mr. Campbell bought it in 2004 for $30,000.

The house next door had been assessed at $39,300 before it burned. It had last been purchased by Jasmine Fairneny in 2017 for $8,500, and it too was vacant when it caught fire.

The Blade

Three injured in separate overnight shootings

A 25-year-old man shot at a central Toledo gas station Thursday night was expected to survive his wounds, as were two others also injured by gunfire in separate cases. Toledo Police said Martin Hood, of the 900 block of Vance Street, was admitted to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries after he was shot at least once in the parking lot at a Gas & Go station at 3100 N. Detroit Ave. Police responded about 11:15 p.m. after receiving a person-shot call that followed a ShotSpotter alert to three volleys of gunfire totaling 13 rounds.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Man shot in South Toledo

A Toledo man was shot in the leg Wednesday at his South Toledo residence – the second time he has been targeted since early November, police said. Mickey McGhee, 48, was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

East Toledo, Point Place streets to close during parades

Holiday parades in East Toledo and Point Place will require short-term street closings in those neighborhoods this weekend, the city transportation division announced. The East Toledo parade is scheduled to step off Saturday at 11 a.m. from East Broadway and Ravine Parkway South and proceed south on East Broadway to Starr Avenue, west on Starr to Main Street, north on Main to Front Street, east on Front to Morrison Drive, and south on Morrison to Second Street and its conclusion at the Waite High School Skill Center.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo man pleads to April stabbing death

A Toledo man was found guilty Friday by a Lucas County judge for fatally stabbing a man in April. Kenneth R. Montano , 30, of the 200 block of Garland Avenue, entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt, but conceding sufficient evidence for a conviction — to a murder charge stemming from the stabbing death of Guadalupe Fonseca, 59, who was found lying in the 200 block of Garland.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Residents want former golf course to go natural

The view from the backyard of the home where Anna Moss lives has experienced some extreme transition over the past decade. Mrs. Moss and many of her neighbors would like to see one more change take place by having the city, Metroparks Toledo, or some other conservation-minded entity convert the vacant 55 acres next door, a remnant of the defunct Tamaron Country Club, into a park or a nature preserve in perpetuity.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

