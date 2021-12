Daniel Gafford has been playing through a sprained right thumb, as there have been several instances where you could see him wincing in pain. If you look at the box scores, you couldn’t even tell that he’s struggling through pain. He’s still putting up points and grabbing his rebounds like he’s capable of doing, but just a few days ago, he had a whopping eight blocks in one game alone.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO