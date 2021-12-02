ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland PD seek person who has video connected to fatal shooting of KRON4 security guard

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUjQH_0dBfrFwq00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department would like to speak to the person believed to have cell phone video in connection to the killing of a KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita.

Investigators believe the video contains additional leads including the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene on November 24, 2021, in the 300 block of 14th Street, in Downtown Oakland.

Suspect vehicle is a 2004 – 2008 Acura TL, white, 4-door, with a sunroof and no front license plate | Photo credit OPD
Car sought by Oakland PD in death of KRON4 security guard linked to armed robbery

Authorities are asking the person who recorded the video or anyone with video linked to the investigation to contact them immediately at OPD’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

Friends, colleagues remember KRON4 security guard killed in attempted armed robbery

A reward of $32,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Donations to Kevin’s family can be made to the ‘Kevin Nishita Trust’ at Metropolitan Bank, located at 381 8th Street, Oakland 94601.

Donations can be made in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail.

The account number: 116020591, routing number 121141343.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Oletha
4d ago

That is so messed up this man had to lose his life just doing his job do to some animal with a gun. I pray all of them will be caught and go to jail for life

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigate homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating an early morning homicide on Friday. The Oakland Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Castro Street just after 4 a.m. Police said a transgender person was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Downtown Oakland#Oakland Pd#Kron4 Security Guard#Opd#Kevin Nishita Trust#Metropolitan Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy