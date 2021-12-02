Oakland PD seek person who has video connected to fatal shooting of KRON4 security guard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department would like to speak to the person believed to have cell phone video in connection to the killing of a KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita.

Investigators believe the video contains additional leads including the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene on November 24, 2021, in the 300 block of 14th Street, in Downtown Oakland.

Suspect vehicle is a 2004 – 2008 Acura TL, white, 4-door, with a sunroof and no front license plate | Photo credit OPD

Authorities are asking the person who recorded the video or anyone with video linked to the investigation to contact them immediately at OPD’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

A reward of $32,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Donations to Kevin’s family can be made to the ‘Kevin Nishita Trust’ at Metropolitan Bank, located at 381 8th Street, Oakland 94601.

Donations can be made in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail.

The account number: 116020591, routing number 121141343.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.