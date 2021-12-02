ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia cheerleading coach arrested and charged with child molestation

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTFRs_0dBfqjCJ00

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old cheerleading coach was arrested Tuesday on charges of molestation and criminal attempt.

According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities began investigating allegations and gathered evidence that James Sisson had “inappropriate contact with an underage female while working as a cheerleading coach with Culprit Athletics.”

Sisson reportedly coached cheerleading and taught tumbling exercises to young students.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said in a news release, “Mr. Sisson is known to have worked at Culprit Athletics and Hot Shots, previously known as Crush. He is not an employee of Catoosa County Public Schools.”

Sisson reportedly brought clients with him and rented the space at Culprit Athletics and was not directly employed by the company. Austin Culp, owner of Culprit Athletics, told WTVC-TV it “does still not excuse any of what happened because we take full ownership of what happens on our floor.”

Sisson was booked into the Catoosa County Jail and remains in custody pending a preliminary hearing.

According to WTVC, Sisson was terminated following the arrest.

Comments / 2

Related
truecrimedaily

Alabama woman arrested after abandoning infant who isn’t her child in Walmart

NORTHPORT, Ala. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday after a 4-month-old girl was abandoned in a Walmart. WRBC-TV reports Northport Police received a call about the toddler at approximately 8:30 p.m. Officers went to the store at 5710 McFarland Boulevard and located a little girl being taken care of in the store’s jewelry section. Investigations reportedly determined Melissa Smith was pushing the girl around the store in a shopping cart, but they do not think she is the girl’s mother. Their relationship was not immediately clear.
ALABAMA STATE
truecrimedaily

Oxford High School shooting: suspect's parents charged with involuntary manslaughter

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- The Oakland County prosecuting attorney charged the Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents Friday. Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced in a press conference that James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. According to McDonald, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley posted a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
truecrimedaily

South Carolina man accused of killing wife with plastic bag in alleged murder-suicide attempt

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 67-year-old man was arrested for allegedly suffocating his wife with a plastic bag before attempting to kill himself. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 200 block of Ranier Drive on Friday at 1:30 p.m. regarding a possible overdose. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found a deceased woman and an unresponsive man.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catoosa County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Catoosa County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly kills father after fight over TV

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man stands accused of killing his father, who died after a severe beating on Sunday during an argument. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Mario Tarabillo-Justiniano called 911 numerous times at approximately 3 p.m. and alerted authorities that his father became unresponsive after they fought over the TV.
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Tennessee mom, boyfriend arrested after kids found living in 'atrocious' conditions

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A mom and her boyfriend were arrested over the weekend after her children were found living in "atrocious" and "deplorable" living conditions. According to the Macon County Chronicle, a deputy from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Twins Lane regarding a vandalism report. The deputy learned that a group of juveniles allegedly broke four windows in one trailer and one window in another.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleading#Child Molestation#Tcd#Wtvc Tv
truecrimedaily

4-year-old girl found severely beaten and unconscious in California, father arrested

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TCD) -- A father has been arrested after his 4-year-old daughter was found severely beaten and unconscious Monday. According to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Thousand Oaks deputies responded to the 4100 block of Lemonberry Place just after 11:30 a.m., where county fire personnel were providing CPR on the juvenile. The Sheriff’s Office said the child had "severe injuries caused by physical child abuse." She was reportedly rushed to the hospital for treatment, where she remains in critical condition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Oregon girl whose remains were found in duffle bag identified; mom arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- Officials have identified the girl whose remains were found in a duffle bag in the forest nearly a year ago. According to the Oregon State Police, on Dec. 10, 2020, a person walking through the H.B. Van Duzer Scenic Corridor in Lincoln County reportedly came across the the bag. Investigators arrived on scene and determined the victim was a female between the ages of 6 1/2 and 10. She had reportedly been dead for about 30 to 60 days before she was discovered.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

2 Detroit men in custody for allegedly beating and raping woman, leaving her to die

DETROIT (TCD) -- Two men are in custody in connection with the alleged rape and beating of a 63-year-old woman left to die outside an empty church. According to a press conference from Detroit Police Chief James White, the victim, later identified as Shirley Bryant, was found in the early morning hours of Nov. 14 and "was left there for dead." Bryant reportedly remains in critical condition as she fights for her life.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Minnesota mom accused of fatally stabbing infant son and putting body in dumpster

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after police say she killed her infant son and threw his body in a dumpster. St. Cloud Police wrote in a statement that officers went to Fardoussa Abdillahi’s residence in the 2900 block of Maine Prairie Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check. When they arrived, they reportedly found the 3-month-old dead. St. Cloud Police officers arrested Abdillahi and booked her for second-degree murder.
MINNESOTA STATE
truecrimedaily

Missing 2-year-old girl’s body found in Indiana river

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A missing 2-year-old girl’s body was located in a river days after she and her father were reported missing. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office announced on Nov. 26 that duck hunters came across a submerged truck in the east fork of White River. One passenger was in the car at the time, and he was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia. Investigators learned that the man in the truck, later identified as Jeremy Sweet, had his daughter with him.
INDIANA STATE
truecrimedaily

South Dakota dad accused of assaulting and killing 8-week-old son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old father is accused of assaulting and killing his 8-week-old son Saturday in an apartment. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 3400 block of North 4th Avenue at approximately 11:46 a.m. regarding an unconscious infant. Emergency personnel transported the infant, Daxton Castimore, to the hospital, where he later died.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
truecrimedaily

Florida woman allegedly kidnapped and beaten following road trip

NAPLES, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man and 68-year-old female were arrested and charged last week for allegedly kidnapping and beating a 27-year-old woman. According to WZVN-TV, the unidentified female victim was found in the back bedroom of Jeffrey Verbance’s home with a bruised left eye nearly swollen shut and a bruised top lip, as well as an entirely swollen left side of her face.
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy