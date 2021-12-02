Georgia cheerleading coach arrested and charged with child molestation

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old cheerleading coach was arrested Tuesday on charges of molestation and criminal attempt.

According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities began investigating allegations and gathered evidence that James Sisson had “inappropriate contact with an underage female while working as a cheerleading coach with Culprit Athletics.”

Sisson reportedly coached cheerleading and taught tumbling exercises to young students.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said in a news release, “Mr. Sisson is known to have worked at Culprit Athletics and Hot Shots, previously known as Crush. He is not an employee of Catoosa County Public Schools.”

Sisson reportedly brought clients with him and rented the space at Culprit Athletics and was not directly employed by the company. Austin Culp, owner of Culprit Athletics, told WTVC-TV it “does still not excuse any of what happened because we take full ownership of what happens on our floor.”

Sisson was booked into the Catoosa County Jail and remains in custody pending a preliminary hearing.

According to WTVC, Sisson was terminated following the arrest.