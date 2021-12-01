Djokovic wins twice to lead Serbia to Davis Cup semifinals

Novak Djokovic ended his rollercoaster season with a Davis Cup defeat on Friday and then promised to make a decision on his Australian Open participation "very soon". The world number one, who captured three of the season's four Grand Slams in 2021 to take him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20, is still a doubt for January's Australian Open after organisers insisted only fully-vaccinated players will be allowed into the country. The 34-year-old has refused to say whether or not he has been vaccinated against coronavirus. "I understand you want answers on where and how I am going to start the new season, but we'll see what the future holds," said Djokovic, a record nine-time champion in Melbourne.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO