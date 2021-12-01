ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

 5 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager...

firstsportz.com

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds were 4-1

Everton vs Liverpool: Everton suffered their seventh defeat in fourteen games on Wednesday night, as Liverpool crushed their city rivals en route to a comfortable 4-1 Premier League victory. Within 10 minutes, Jordan Henderson put Liverpool ahead with a magnificent first-time effort from the edge of the box, before Salah...
Diogo Jota
Jordan Henderson
Mohamed Salah
Everton Fans Have Seen Enough As They Leave After Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Scores Their Second Early In First Half

Mohamed Salah makes it 2-0 to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in the 20th minute which causes some Everton fans to leave Goodison Park. The Merseyside derby is the biggest match in Everton's fixture list and with tensions already running high around the blue side of Liverpool, a loss in this match is the worst case scenario.
The Independent

Marcel Brands leaves director of football role at Everton

Marcel Brands has left his role as director of football at Everton the club confirmed late on Sunday night.The Dutchman had been at Goodison Park since the summer of 2018 and was involved in the Toffees spending close to £300million during that period.It failed to translate into on-field success, however, and with Everton struggling this season, Brands was relieved of his duties.“Everton Football Club can confirm that Marcel Brands has left his post as director of football,” a club statement read.“The owner and directors would like to thank Marcel for the service he has given to the club over...
Everton scores late, beats Arsenal 2-1 to end winless run

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Two thunderous strikes by Demarai Gray delivered three precious points for Everton. On a night of protest then jubilation inside Goodison Park, Everton ended its eight-match winless run by rallying for a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday — and it was all thanks to a winger whose offseason arrival from Bayer Leverkusen for 1.7 million pounds ($2.25 million) is proving a bargain.
The Independent

Marcel Brands finalising Everton exit after pressure intensifies on the board

Marcel Brands will relinquish his role as Everton's director of football as a casualty of the club’s horrendous run of form, which has been met with protests. Confirmation of the Dutchman’s departure with immediate effect is expected to be confirmed soon. Brands signed a new three-year-deal in April and was on the club’s board since 2019, but did not seem to be bestowed with the authority to shape their football operations. Everton’s style of play and recruitment have altered with managerial appointments, and even the selection of the man in the dugout has clearly not been at his discretion....
Sports
AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager's job

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United has turned to renowned German coach Ralf Rangnick about rescuing the team's season by taking temporary charge. No final agreement has been reached but discussions with United are ongoing about the former Leipzig coach leaving his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.
