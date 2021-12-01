Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

Marcel Brands has left his role as director of football at Everton the club confirmed late on Sunday night.The Dutchman had been at Goodison Park since the summer of 2018 and was involved in the Toffees spending close to £300million during that period.It failed to translate into on-field success, however, and with Everton struggling this season, Brands was relieved of his duties.“Everton Football Club can confirm that Marcel Brands has left his post as director of football,” a club statement read.“The owner and directors would like to thank Marcel for the service he has given to the club over...
Comments / 0