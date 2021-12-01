ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

PSG's perfect home record ends with 0-0 draw against Nice

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain dropped points at home for the first time this season by drawing 0-0 with...

www.ftimes.com

kion546.com

Bottom side Metz stuns Nice 1-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Bottom side Metz has stunned second-placed Nice 1-0 in the French league. Nice’s second straight defeat at Allianz Riviera Stadium could lose it second place to Rennes, which plays on Sunday. The hosts gave a listless performance in the first half and Metz capitalized on Nice’s lack of urgency to take the lead in the 31st minute. Fabien Centonze converted a low cross from Nicolas de Preville. Elsewhere, Lille striker Jonathan David missed a penalty as the hopes of the defending champion to get back in the race for European spots took a blow after drawing with mid-table Nantes 1-1. Lille extended its winless streak in the league to six games to remain in the bottom half of the table, one point behind Nantes.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Lens vs PSG LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Lens and PSG are level at 0-0 in a tightly contested match in which very few dangerous chances have been created. Jonathan Clauss: the Frenchman has been Lens' most productive player with two goals and seven assists. Kylian Mbappe: the Frenchman has been PSG's most outstanding player after scoring seven...
SOCCER
Person
Andy Delort
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Lionel Messi
theedgemarkets.com

Liverpool maintain perfect record with 2-0 win over Porto

LIVERPOOL, England (Nov 25): Second-half goals by Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah earned a below-strength Liverpool a 2-0 win over Porto to maintain their 100% record in Champions League Group B on Wednesday. Porto, who started the day second in the group behind already-qualified Liverpool, wasted numerous first-half opportunities and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Brighton frustrated in 0-0 draw with Leeds

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) – Brighton & Hove Albion extended their winless run in the Premier League to eight games when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United on Saturday. The hosts dominated the first half, in which they spurned some glorious chances, and carved out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Drawing#Psg#Ap#French
Frankfort Times

Norwich misses chances in 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich squandered good scoring chances in a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Saves by goalkeeper José Sá from Teemu Pukki in the 71st minute and Lukas Rupp 10 minutes later salvaged a point for Wolves at Carrow Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brighton 0-0 Leeds: Seagulls rue missed chances in goalless draw

Brighton were once again left to rue a string of missed chances during a 0-0 draw with Leeds, extending their winless run to eight Premier League games. Neal Maupay was back in the Brighton starting XI for the first time in three Premier League outings and, despite having a point to prove, spurned an early chance as Tariq Lamptey terrorised Junior Firpo down the right wing in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Burnley keeps up good record vs. Wolves with 0-0 draw in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Burnley maintained its impressive record against Wolverhampton by securing a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday to make it six matches unbeaten against its opponent. It was the first time Burnley had played since a thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last month, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

England women's soccer team sweeps to record win: 20-0

DONCASTER, England (AP) — The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier. There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Wolves 0-0 Burnley: Adama Traore smashes a shot against the underside of the bar as hosts draw another blank and Clarets extend their unbeaten run to five Premier League games

With his side overachieving and entering December in sixth place with eyes on Europe, it seems odd to say it but it is time for Wolves boss Bruno Lage to earn his corn. So far, he has done a stellar job. The Portuguese has made Wolves better to watch and when it all clicks, they can play teams off the park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Brighton vs Leeds United player ratings as ends in a disappointing 0-0 draw

Brighton vs Leeds United: Brighton developed the attacking momentum maintaining maximum possession of the game in the first half. The match remained 0-0 at full-time. Both the teams felt disappointed at full time as they couldn’t get a desired result even with such good attack. It was an overall interesting game seeing both the team generate back to back attacks in search of a goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Paris Saint Germain 0-0 Nice: Ligue 1 leaders drop points at home for first time

Paris St-Germain failed to win at home in Ligue 1 for the first time this season as the leaders were held to a goalless draw by Nice. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were unable to inspire their side in the absence of fellow forward Neymar, who will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Getafe extends Athletic's winless streak in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao's run without a win in the Spanish league reached seven consecutive matches after drawing at relegation-threatened Getafe 0-0 on Monday. It was the fifth draw for Athletic during its winless streak, leaving the Basque Country club in ninth place after 16 matches. Its last league win was in October at home against Villarreal.
UEFA

