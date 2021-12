If you have found the past few weeks to be cold, there is no nice way to say this. Temperatures will be dipping into the teens overnight, and wind speeds will be picking up. This will cause the wind chill to drop BELOW 0. You will need the warmest coat you have for the day Monday. Temperatures start out in the teens and actually drop as the day goes on. By the time we get to Monday evening, some communities will be looking at single digits for temperatures. Snow will stay off to our north and east for the day as we actually get plenty of sunlight (especially in the afternoon).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO