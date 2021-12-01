ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks sign running back Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Desperate for depth at running back, the Seattle Seahawks signed 36-year-old...

www.ftimes.com

Frankfort Times

Seahawks show some resolve in snapping losing streak

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — In the middle of the locker room after their first win since Halloween, Pete Carroll shouted “We ain’t dead yet, boys!”. Technically, that’s correct. The Seattle Seahawks aren’t dead in the sense of still having a small percentage chance of reaching the postseason, even though it seems highly unlikely.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Homer
Person
Adrian Peterson
FanSided

3 Seahawks who should be looking for new homes in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are very unlikely to make the playoffs in 2021 and need to rebuild some. One of the most frustrating things about this season, one in which Seattle was once again expected to be good enough to make the postseason, is how parts of the team assumed to be good before the season haven’t been good at all.
NFL
FanSided

3 Russell Wilson trades that will get QB to a winning team

These three teams can save quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks after this season. Things were supposed to get better for the Seattle Seahawks once quarterback Russell Wilson returned from his middle finger injury. So far, the same issues ail the Seahawks even with the one-time Super Bowl champion returning into the starting lineup.
NFL
#Practice Squad#Seattle#American Football#Ap#The Seattle Seahawks
FanSided

Adrian Peterson refuses to retire, finds a new home

Adrian Peterson is trying to extend his NFL career a little further by signing with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad after the Titans released him. When the Tennessee Titans waived Adrian Peterson, it felt like that would be it for the 36-year-old running back. It turns out, he believes he...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Report: Browns Could Be Without Key Player On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns could be without one of their key offensive playmakers this Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin is reporting that Browns tight end David Njoku will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list later this Tuesday. This news comes just a day after backup tight end Stephen Carlson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
FanSided

It is time to bench this Chicago Bears player

During the stretch run of the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears running game started to find itself. Never mind that they were playing lifeless teams such as the Lions, Texans, and the Jaguars, but it was worth noting that Sam Mustipher was thrown into the lineup for that stretch and did well.
NFL

