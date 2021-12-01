Maupay's overhead kick earns Brighton 1-1 draw at West Ham

Neal Maupay's overhead kick late on earned Brighton an unlikely 1-1 draw with West Ham despite the Seagulls being down to 10 men after injuries had taken their toll. Tomas Soucek headed home for West Ham after just five minutes following a dangerously whipped-in corner that left Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez stranded.
Brighton boss Graham Potter was delighted with their character for the draw at Southampton. For the second game in four days, Neal Maupay grabbed a late equaliser when he scored his sixth goal of the season in the ninth minute of stoppage time as it finished 1-1 at St Mary's after Armando Broja had put Saints ahead in the first half.
NEAL MAUPAY delighted Brighton’s travelling fans with a late, late equaliser at Southampton. Albion supporters were facing a nightmare journey back along the South Coast with train disruptions - but Maupay's goal will have made the short journey sweeter. That was when substitute Jakub Moder’s free-kick came back off the...
Tottenham Hotspur Women had a golden chance to leap up to third place in the WSL behind Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday when they visited West Ham United Women in league action. Brighton & Hove Albion’s 2-0 loss at Reading provided an opening for Spurs to stake an early claim for a Champions League spot, but instead they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat on the road on Sunday.
Prediction and odds for the game: West Ham (10/11) vs Brighton (3/1) On Wednesday night, West Ham will look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night, as they host Brighton in the Premier League. West Ham. The Hammers have suffered a slight dip in form of late in...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to the BBC: "Surprised with the amount of chances we created against them. We created a few. The first half was almost impossible to play. The game against PSG was so demanding and the team gave a good performance. "We have an incredible groundskeeper....
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Champions Manchester City overcame heavy snow and a battling West Ham side to claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Sunday. Ilkay Gundogan tapped home after 33 minutes and Fernandinho added a late second at the Etihad Stadium as the champions kept up the pressure at the top of the Premier League.
West Ham captain Declan Rice says there'll be no underestimating Brighton tomorrow night. The Hammers have lost their previous two matches in the Premier League against Wolves and Manchester City. Albion, however, are winless in their previous nine games in all competitions following their goalless draw against Leeds United on...
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan struck in the midst of a first-half snowstorm before a late goal from substitute Fernandinho proved enough to secure a 2-1 home victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday. The win lifts City back up to second place...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is "incredible" that, despite all their success, his players have not let their levels drop, after beating West Ham 2-1. Watch highlights of all of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
West Ham manager David Moyes says his side were always in with a chance during their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City. Watch highlights of all of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Ederson - 6 We've seen some very good goalkeepers get absolutely bullied by West Ham's physical presence this season, but Ederson was having none of it. Claimed every cross with ease. Couldn't do much about the late goal. Kyle Walker - 5 Uncharacteristically sloppy with his passing, a quality he's...
West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell is in doubt for Wednesday's clash with Brighton. Left-back Cresswell has proved a threatening force under Moyes, notching up four assists this season. But the Englishman might not be able to face Brighton after picking up a knock against Manchester City last weekend. Moyes...
Manchester City had to battle a game West Ham and severe winter conditions to earn a slight 2-1 victory at the Etihad. In freezing temperatures, Ilkay Gundogan gave City a first-half lead after good work by Riyad Mahrez. Though chances came and went for the champions, sub Fernandinho’s 90th-minute goal...
Manchester City 2, Ilkay Gündogan (33’) Fernandinho (90’) West Ham 1, Manuel Lanzini (90’+4’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City are winners on the night as City win a comfortable match in the end. Good performances from Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and others made it a nice night. A...
Manchester City midfield pair Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandino were on target as Pep Guardiola's Premier League superiority over West Ham continued. City have now won 10 of 11 top-flight meetings with the Hammers under the Spaniard. In a game played in a snow-storm before half-time, skipper Gundogan provided the decisive...
The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday. Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3-6; West Ham United 7-4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at London Stadium. Last year, Brighton and West Ham were perfect equals, playing to 2-2 and 1-1 draws.
West Ham hope to have defender Aaron Cresswell available for the Premier League match against Brighton on Wednesday night. Full-back Cresswell picked up a back problem during Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City, which saw him substituted during the second half, but has been able to resume training. Defender Angelo Ogbonna...
An incredible last-minute equaliser from Neal Maupay has rescued a 1-1 draw for Brighton against West Ham United at London Stadium. The Hammers lead for 84 minutes after Tomas Soucek responded to David Moyes' pre-match comments for him to score more goals by glancing a header from Pablo Fornals' superb inswinging corner into the back of the net.
