College Football Playoff expansion talks inch forward

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff wrapped...

www.ftimes.com

FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ap#Cfp#Notre Dame
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fishduck.com

Bring Back Chip Kelly? No Thanks

There is no doubt that the Chip Kelly era at Oregon was a magical time. Kelly’s four-year tenure as Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks was the greatest run in Oregon football history. In those four years, the Ducks went 46-7 and played in three “BCS” bowl games and one national championship game. Oregon was the coolest, flashiest, and most confident brand around. Do not get me wrong; I can understand the impulse to want him back.
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

Final two minutes of Patriots-Bills included some subtle drama

Last night’s game between the Patriots and Bills provided 60 compelling minutes of football. It finished with two minutes that were far more intriguing than they may have seemed at first blush. The final 120 seconds started with a bang, as the Bills tried to convert a fourth down and...
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Coach to Minnesota

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s now official. West Virginia offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at Minnesota, West Virginia’s opponent in the bowl game. The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to play the 8-4 Minnesota Gophers on December 28th in...
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Some top 2022 recruits will find Alabama Football door shut

As doors open for recruits in December, they also close. That is particularly true with the Alabama Football recruiting process for 2022. The issue will be the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have room for all the top players wanting to play football in Tuscaloosa. For the Alabama program, that is one of the prices for success.
NFL
FanSided

It is time to bench this Chicago Bears player

During the stretch run of the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears running game started to find itself. Never mind that they were playing lifeless teams such as the Lions, Texans, and the Jaguars, but it was worth noting that Sam Mustipher was thrown into the lineup for that stretch and did well.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Computer Super Bowl Prediction

Now that Week 13 is officially in the books, ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its odds for each potential Super Bowl matchup. As of now, the most likely Super Bowl matchup involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. The thought of Tom Brady taking on Bill Belichick...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dabo Swinney News

There have been several notable college football coaches making the jump to the National Football League in recent seasons, including Urban Meyer and Matt Rhule. Probably not, but speculation is certainly going to swirl following Sunday afternoon’s news. Swinney is apparently a guest of Raiders owner Mark Davis at Sunday’s game.
NFL
thedailyhoosier.com

Quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal

Four year Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal after a roller coaster career in Bloomington. Penix confirmed the news in a Monday Instagram post. “I’ve officially decided to enter the transfer portal,” he wrote. “I feel blessed to have been able to represent Indiana University. I appreciate the opportunity that was afforded to me by Coach Allen and I’m grateful for his belief in me.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama running back leaves SEC Championship with injury

The thinnest position group on the Alabama football team may have just gotten thinner. Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders left Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia late in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard run. He seemed to take a hit to the helmet, and he subsequently hit his head on the ground.
ALABAMA STATE

