Gerrard can't do Liverpool a favor as Villa loses to City

The clock is ticking for Rafa Benitez. Yesterday’s departure of Marcel Brands, Goodison’s director of football, puts the spotlight firmly on the Everton manager.Benitez’s team host Arsenal tonight and are aiming to break a winless streak that goes back to September. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 pummelling by Liverpool, inflamed an already restive fanbase and precipitated the sacking of Brands. The Dutchman’s 3½ years on Merseyside was not a success but Brands was still a scapegoat.Since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club five years ago, Everton have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and are...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO