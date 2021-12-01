ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gerrard can't do Liverpool a favor as Villa loses to City

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Liverpool great Steven Gerrard couldn't...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: We can't get carried away after win at Crystal Palace

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they must stay grounded after their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace. John McGinn and Matt Targett scored in the win. Gerrard said: "We can't get carried away. It has been a positive couple of weeks. The players have been fantastic in their application. We had to dig in at times today but we managed to get over the line which is nice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must build on victory

New boss Steven Gerrard has called on his Villa side to ‘back up’ their Brighton win with a string of results. After five straight losses Gerrard began his reign by bringing the winning feeling back and wants more of the same from his side. “This has just given us something...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa can continue improving

Steven Gerrard says he expects Aston Villa to continue getting better - having already seen signs of improvement in his two fixtures in charge. Villa followed up their home win over Brighton with a 2-1 success at Crystal Palace over the weekend. The Villa boss says he noticed improvements between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: This is Grealish's club

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is confident there's no bitterness from fans towards Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish. The England international, 26, joined Villa as a six-year-old and made over 200 first-team appearances for them after making his debut at the age of 18. Grealish has been sidelined since this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Gerrard claims Aston Villa deserved something from Man City defeat

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes his side deserved something from Wednesday's clash with Manchester City. Gerrard suffered his first loss as Villa boss as City ran out 2-1 winners at Villa Park. Speaking after the game, Gerrard told reporters: "The performance second half was really good. It maybe deserved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Birmingham City#Manchester City#Ap
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: Watkins has no ceiling

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says Ollie Watkins "has no ceiling" after defeat to Manchester City. Watkins scored Villa's goal in the 2-1 home reverse. Afterwards, Gerrard enthused: "I don't think there is a limit for Ollie. "He's got the lot – pace, power, aggression. He has really stepped forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: Steven Gerrard suffers first defeat as boss at Villa Park

Steven Gerrard suffered his first defeat as Aston Villa boss as Man City secured a 2-1 victory at Villa Park to keep the pressure up on Premier League leaders Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side produced a scintillating opening 45 minutes of football and took a deserved lead into the half-time break thanks to Ruben Dias' strike and a stunning volley from Bernardo Silva after a blistering counter-attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Clock ticking for Rafa Benitez at Everton as Marcel Brands’ exit puts spotlight on manager

The clock is ticking for Rafa Benitez. Yesterday’s departure of Marcel Brands, Goodison’s director of football, puts the spotlight firmly on the Everton manager.Benitez’s team host Arsenal tonight and are aiming to break a winless streak that goes back to September. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 pummelling by Liverpool, inflamed an already restive fanbase and precipitated the sacking of Brands. The Dutchman’s 3½ years on Merseyside was not a success but Brands was still a scapegoat.Since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club five years ago, Everton have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa: Why Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is heading back to Anfield next weekend on a high

For Liverpool and England, Steven Gerrard was always a player who could change games. Now he is doing the same as Aston Villa's manager. Sunday's win over Leicester was Gerrard's third in his first four matches at Villa, following a narrow defeat by defending champions Manchester City on Wednesday. He's made an amazing start to life as a Premier League boss, but I am not surprised at all.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Steven Gerrard secures win against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers

Steven Gerrard came out on top against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers as Aston Villa secured a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Villa Park. It was Leicester who took the lead when Harvey Barnes struck after 14 minutes, but Aston Villa found an immediate response as Ezri Konsa got the final touch on Emi Buendia's header to bring the scores level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Manchester United... while Swindon welcome Man City, Liverpool draw Shrewsbury at Anfield and Chelsea host Chesterfield

Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to Manchester United in the pick of the FA Cup third round draw which sees the big teams enter the competition. European champions Chelsea will be hoping to avoid a cupset when they host non-league side Chesterfield - who currently lead the National League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy