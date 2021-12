Pasadena, Calif.-based Alexandria Real Estate Equities continues to make big moves with its portfolio across the greater Bay Area. On the heels of selling a 49-percent stake in Meta-occupied Menlo Gateway for $400 million, the life science and technology development and investment firm is spending $446 million, or $1,527 per square foot, to acquire 3301-3307 Hillview Avenue in Palo Alto’s Stanford Research Park. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, according to a recent SEC filing by Alexandria. In addition, the company closed on two properties in October at 3420 and 3440 Hillview Avenue for a total of $203.8 million, or $1,100 per square foot.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO