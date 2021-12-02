ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Cookies with Santa - Saturday, Dec. 11

deltawindonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy Cookies with Santa at the...

www.deltawindonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmrskkok.com

Cookie Stroll Held This Saturday

A Christmas Cookie Stroll will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday or until cookies are sold at Fron Lutheran Church in Starbuck. If you don’t have time to bake your favorite Christmas cookies, this is the event for you. $15 for a container of a variety of holiday cookies. Thrivent is supplying the funds.
STARBUCK, MN
Times-Herald

Allegany's Santa House opens Saturday with Santa, Mrs. Claus

ALLEGANY — The Santa House in the village of Allegany will open Saturday after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19. Located next to the Village Municipal Building on East Main Street, the Santa House will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Santa will arrive by Allegany fire truck, escorted by village police.
ALLEGANY, NY
Urbana Citizen

Santa at Mechanicsburg farm store Dec. 4

MECHANICSBURG – Santa will be at Apple Farm Service in Mechanicsburg locations on Saturday, December 4, from 9 a.m. until noon. The location will turn its showroom into Santa’s workshop. Children and their families are invited for a morning of fun with Santa and can get a free printed photo with Santa, warm up with fresh hot chocolate or hot apple cider, create own homemade tractor ornaments and check out the large display of farm toys.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Chocolate#Food Drink
Evening Star

Santa arrives in LaGrange County this Saturday

LAGRANGE — Christmas starts arriving in full in LaGrange County this weekend as Santa is expected to make an appearance in at least two locations. Starting Saturday morning, Santa is once again taking the center stage as LaGrange hosts Breakfast with Santa at the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department building, 1200 N. Townline Road.
LAGRANGE, IN
skiddle.com

Santa's Grotto - Saturday

Due to the weather and alot of the stalls being cancelled and it then being inside it was a good alternative. would liked to have seen more but not your fault. Father christmas was an awesome experience just needed a bit more organisation. Again being such short notice it was still enjoyable. ð???
LIFESTYLE
theintelligencer.com

Saturday morning with Santa coming Dec. 11

ST. LOUIS - Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit, St. Clair County Transit District, Bureau of Transit Police and Metro Transit Public Safety, University of Missouri–St. Louis and AARP in St. Louis are teaming up to host “Be Merry on Metro” from Monday, Dec. 6 to Friday, Dec. 24.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Nevada Appeal

Silver & Snowflakes: Santa does love those cookies and milk

How in the world can Santa possibly eat all the cookies and drink all the milk given to him by the children of Carson City?. He tells us, “I eat as much as I can and store some in my pocket for my long journey flying over the rooftops in the cold weather. I also share with my reindeer for they love cookies as well. Everyone knows when it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like a good cookie!”
CARSON CITY, NV
lehifreepress.com

Santa’s Back! Parade on Saturday

The jolly old elf and his wife are coming to town Saturday, December 4. Lehi’s annual Santa parade will start at 5 p.m. from Lehi High School and travel west through Main Street. Leading the parade will be Mr. and Mrs. Claus carried in Mark Coddington’s horse-drawn wagon. “It’s a...
LEHI, UT
informnny.com

Santa Claus arriving in Canton Dec. 3

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Here comes Santa Claus!. The Canton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the Big Man will be arriving in the village on Saturday, December 3 at noon. Upon his arrival, he will be traveling around the village to visit local residents. Starting at the Canton Fire Station, he will first visit Fairlane, Rushton, Haley, Wood and Cary drives.
CANTON, NY
highlandernews.org

The perfect cookie recipes that will have Santa coming back for seconds

The holidays are fast approaching; here are a few cookie recipes sure to make Santa come back for seconds. Add chocolate chips, unsweetened chocolate, and butter into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high, stirring every 20 seconds until melted and smooth. Set aside to cool. In a mixing bowl, whisk...
RECIPES
Rochelle News-Leader

Malta church to host cookie walk Dec. 11

ROCHELLE — Malta United Methodist Church, 201 E. Sprague St., at the corner of S. Third Street & Sprague, is hosting its annual Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9-11 a.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. Guests will be able to choose from our huge variety of homemade cookies...
MALTA, IL
ospreyobserver.com

Concerts, Cookies With Santa, Winter Wonderland & More

St. Stephen Catholic Church Hosts Hillsborough Community Band To Perform Christmas Classics. St. Stephen Catholic Church welcomes the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band on Thursday, December 9 at 7 p.m. Come hear all the favorites of the holidays, including songs for the young and young-at-heart. Joining this 70-piece band will be the St. Stephen Catholic Church Choir.
BRANDON, FL
ppioneer.com

Santa Claus plans yearly trip to Pollock on Saturday, Dec. 11

Santa Claus is planning his yearly visit to the Pollock community. This year he plans to stop by on Saturday, Dec. 11. Because it was so popular last year, Santa’s visit this year will again be at the Gazebo in Centennial Park (north of Main Street) from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 11. Kids can stop by and get their picture […]
POLLOCK, SD
hometownsource.com

Families decorate holiday cookies with Santa Claus at Northtown Mall

Families greeted Santa Claus at Northtown Mall’s Cookies & Claus event Saturday, Nov. 20. Kids ages 12 and under received a free holiday cookie to decorate. Afterward, families had the opportunity to take a picture with St. Nick. Santa will visit the Blaine mall regularly through Christmas Eve. To make...
LIFESTYLE
FraminghamSOURCE

Santa To Visit Ashland Saturday

ASHLAND – Santa will be making a visit to several Ashland neighborhoods on Saturday, December 4. The Santa neighborhood drive-by, sponsored by Ashland Police & Ashland Fire, will begin at 4:30 p.m. For a map of his route, see below.
ASHLAND, MA
marthastewart.com

The Cutest Cookie Plates to Set Out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When the sleigh bells start ringing and Christmas cheer is all around, the children in your life will know that Santa Claus and his reindeer are on their way to place gifts underneath the tree. Honoring the Christmas Eve tradition, it's only right to bake a fresh batch of cookies, pour a glass of milk, and even round up a snack, like carrots, to place near the tree for Rudolph and the other reindeer to enjoy before they make their way back to the North Pole. To really set the scene, you'll need a special plate for all of the fixings. Here, we're sharing our favorite cookie plates on the market right now. Any of these celebratory designs will delight Santa and have him wishing a "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night."
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy