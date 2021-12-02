ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shawn Mendes releases breakup ballad after splitting from Camila Cabello

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bs1Fw_0dBfnjo000
Anthony Behar

The ballad finds Mendes reconciling the end of a relationship, "a world where we don't collide," and promising that "it'll be okay" even though "the future we dreamed of is fading to black," and "there's nothing more painful" than that.

"If we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it," the three-time Grammy nominee sings softly over piano. "We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."

The song's message mirrors the sentiment expressed in Cabello, 24, and Mendes' statement, which read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Cabello showed her support by sharing Mendes' Instagram post about "It'll Be Okay" to her Instagram Story.

The former couple had officially been dating since July 2019 after years of speculation.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Justin Bieber posts sweet birthday tribute for wife Hailey Bieber: 'I am so blessed to be yours'

The only thing cuter than the carousel of Instagram photos is the 27-year-old pop star's caption:. "To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that. :)"
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Seth Rogen was high while in front row of ‘Adele One Night Only’

It would be news if Seth Rogen weren't high. But it's still a funny story. "I was in the front row of the Adele concert, and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all," Rogen said while virtually visiting "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. "I got an invitation, it said, do you wanna go to a small Adele concert? [That's] what I remember absorbing."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Gucci family releases scathing statement, says 'House of Gucci' is 'far from accurate'

Heirs to the late Aldo Gucci have submitted their House of Gucci review. Let's just say it's far from five stars. In a statement originally published by Italian news agency ANSA, then obtained and translated to English by Variety, the family said Ridley Scott's film adaptation "carries a narrative that is far from accurate" and especially takes offense to how Aldo and other Gucci family members are portrayed "as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, attributing to the protagonists, events, a tone and an attitude that never belonged to them."
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Super Strong And Toned Legs While Out On A Hike

Camila Cabello just dropped two new pics of herself on Instagram—and she's looking extra fine!. In the new photos, the 24-year-old "Señorita" singer is hiking and sporting a trendy workout ’fit that emphasizes her super-toned legs. Camila stays fit and in shape by running, hiking, and paddleboarding. Camila Cabello recently...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Shawn Mendes
Elite Daily

Camila Cabello Debuted A New Tattoo And I'm Shook Over Its Placement

Camila Cabello has a new neck tattoo, and yes, it’s as fierce as it sounds. The former Fifth Harmony member took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to show off her new ink and explain the meaning behind it. Cabello only has one other tattoo, so her neck tattoo is a ~big~ deal and fans are shook.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

What Went Down Between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes as They Ended "Stale" Relationship

Watch: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello SPLIT After 2 Years. Camila Cabello might not be Shawn Mendes' "Señorita" anymore, but she's still his friend. A source close to the former Fifth Harmony performer exclusively tells E! News that Shawn "initiated the conversation" with Camila about breaking up last week. And while the source describes the Cinderella star as being "very upset over the split," they note that she "agreed" it was for the best.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Shawn Mendes' New Post-Breakup Single Sounds Like It'll Crush Me

Shawn Mendes is handling his heartbreak by doing what he does best: making music. Mendes and Camila Cabello (who often went by the ship name of Shamila) called it quits on Nov. 17, much to fans’ surprise. The pair had dated for two years and appeared to be going strong, until they released a joint statement announcing their split. While they didn’t offer up many details, Mendes’ forthcoming breakup single, “It’ll Be Okay,” may include a little more intel.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballad#Her Instagram Story
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Revealed a Minty Fresh Post-Breakup Hair Transformation

Camila Cabello's latest transformation is straight out of the breakup handbook—and I mean that in the best way possible. The pop star, who recently announced the end of her two-year relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, reappeared on Instagram to show off a minty-fresh new look. In the series of photos, her light green top is complimented by matching nails and, yes, a brand-new matching mint green color that's giving modern-day Cinderella.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Faked Their Romance For Years? Sources Reportedly Claimed Ex-Couple's Relationship Was A PR Stunt

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes allegedly faked their romance for the cameras. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shocked everyone when they announced their breakup in November. The “Señorita” hitmakers dated for more than two years before they finally decided to split. Neither of the former lovebirds has confirmed the real...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, More Fan Favorite Celeb Couples Who Called It Quits In 2021: Photos

Say it ain't so! These Hollywood pairs were #couplegoals to their adoring fans until they weren't. After being on and off since they first got together in 2015, the One Direction member, 28, and the supermodel, 26, reportedly broke up "for good" following the alleged physical altercation between Malik and her mother Yolanda Hadid. The former pair — who welcomed daughter Khai in 2020 — were together for nearly two years after they rekindled their romance in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

First Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, Now Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendez: Split Causing Fans to Lose Hope

Is it really over?? Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendez break up after 2 years of dating!. Crowd favorite Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendez split after almost 2 years of dating. The pair announced the break up via their instagram pages. The news has left fans heart broken but the singers assured their fans that the friendship bond they had was stronger than ever.
CELEBRITIES
Genius

Shawn Mendes Tries To Reassure Himself On New Song “It’ll Be Okay”

On November 17, pop super-couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello went public with their split. Last night—exactly two weeks on from the announcement—Mendes released “It’ll Be Okay,” a new song that’s seemingly a response to the breakup. “It feels like I havnt truly connected with you guys in a while,” Mendes wrote to fans on Instagram. “I miss you🤍 I hope you love this song.”
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy