Shawn Mendes releases breakup ballad after splitting from Camila Cabello

Anthony Behar

The ballad finds Mendes reconciling the end of a relationship, "a world where we don't collide," and promising that "it'll be okay" even though "the future we dreamed of is fading to black," and "there's nothing more painful" than that.

"If we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it," the three-time Grammy nominee sings softly over piano. "We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."

The song's message mirrors the sentiment expressed in Cabello, 24, and Mendes' statement, which read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Cabello showed her support by sharing Mendes' Instagram post about "It'll Be Okay" to her Instagram Story.

The former couple had officially been dating since July 2019 after years of speculation.