Economy

Shell's Golden-based incubator focuses on electric vehicle startups for new cohort

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

The Shell GameChanger Accelerator Powered by NREL (GCxN)...

rockydailynews.com

Government Technology

Ford, Newlab Create Startup Cohort for EV Fleet Innovations

Technologies to smooth the transition to electric vehicles in fleet operations are being developed in the latest cohort of companies to come together under the Ford and Newlab partnership umbrella. The partnership established the Mobility Studio in Detroit and will serve five startups developing technologies and business practices to serve...
BUSINESS
murphyshockeylaw.net

A UK-based electric vehicle retrofitter is seeking to grow into the United States of America

Justin Lunny, Chief Executive Officer of Everrati. This is an electric car conversion company based in the United Kingdom, and he sees his work as more than just converting vintage vehicles with electric drivetrains, such as the VW Microbus. In a discussion with The Verge, Lunny noted, “Our approach is about reimagining the cars.” “We regroup them as electric vehicles.” Lunny is bringing its concept to the United States after 2 years in operation with the aim of tapping into a developing EV conversion market.
BUSINESS
WKRN News 2

Amazon Web Services are down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline.  On its health service dashboard, AWS posted a message at 11:22 a.m. ET that the company is “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.” “We are experiencing API and console issues […]
INTERNET
OEM Off-Highway

Danfoss Power Solutions Launches New Incubation Division

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched a new Incubation division. Comprising seven business units, the new Incubation division will foster and develop innovative technologies for on- and off-highway vehicles and industrial machinery. Establishing the Incubation division emphasizes how Danfoss Power Solutions is prioritizing innovation. The business units forming this new Incubation...
BUSINESS
investing.com

3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid on News of Didi's Delisting

Last week, the Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global (DIDI) declared that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The news of DIDI’s delisting heightened investor concerns about other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and the prices of shares of Chinese electric vehicle stocks NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) declined in the wake of DIDI’s delisting announcement. Considering the bleak growth prospects of these companies, we think investors are better off avoiding them. Read on.Beijing-based ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) declared last week that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange “immediately” and begin preparations for a separate listing in Hong Kong. Consequently, the U.S. shares will be converted into “freely tradable shares” on another international exchange. Shares of DIDI declined sharply in price after the announcement.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Electric vehicle boom fuels rise in UK new car sales

The number of new cars sold in the UK rose in November for the first time in four months, fuelled by a doubling of sales of electric vehicles as consumers increasingly look to more environmentally friendly forms of transport. Almost 22,000 pure electric vehicles were registered in November, more than...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
U.S. POLITICS
rockydailynews.com

After 103 Years, Seattle Fish Co. Has a New Owner

With a name like Seattle Fish Co., Coloradans are often surprised to learn that the venerable seafood company was started here. Now, after serving the state for 103 years, owner James Iacino has sold the family business to Armand Agra, a Founders Company. “Change can be powerful, and I have...
SEATTLE, WA
CleanTechnica

New US National Electric Vehicle Programs Release Requests for Information

As part of the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, two new electric vehicle programs will receive funds to address climate change by reducing carbon emissions. The National Electric Vehicle Program or EV Charging Program will provide funding to the States to strategically deploy EV charging infrastructure and to establish an interconnected network to establish data collection, access and reliability. In addition, the new law establishes a Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program to strategically deploy publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure in designated alternative fuel corridors.
POLITICS

