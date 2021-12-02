Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Clear of shoulder injury

What could go wrong next in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ cornerbacks room?. “I’d rather not ask that question,” Jamel Dean said, “because if I do ask it, I might find out the answer for that. But, you know, you just got to have that mindset now. After the way the season’s been going, you have to expect it.”
Dean (shoulder) has been downgraded to out of Sunday's game with the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Being ruled out so quickly doesn't bode well for Dean. The 25-year-old will surely head for more tests Monday, and more details should be released soon thereafter. Dee Delaney has taken over in his stead.
The Bucs got a big win in Week 12, rallying from 10 down to beat the Colts, 38-31. But they lost more players in the process, as cornerback Jamel Dean went down in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Dean was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. After the win, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians spoke about the third-year defender.
Few NFL teams, if any, have had to deal with as many notable injuries as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent weeks. Tampa Bay has been without Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown for an extended period of time on offense. On defense, the Buccaneers have been without several key contributors.
Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
The Minnesota Vikings pillaged the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 34-31 to register arguably their biggest of the season and resuscitate their flatlining hopes to advance to the NFL Playoffs. Quarterback Kirk Cousins starred for the Vikings, finishing with 341 yards and three touchdowns as he kept pace with Packers...
We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had nothing but the best of words for teammate Mike Evans after the WR just made history in Week 11. On Monday night against the New York Giants, Evans scored his 72nd career touchdown, breaking the all-time Bucs record for touchdowns and surpassing Mike Alstott’s previous record of 71.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed NFL games this season due to rib, lung and back injuries. One of the toughest players in pro football, Gronkowski is known for playing through bumps and bruises. However, the rib injury that the Buccaneers tight end suffered back in Week 3 was far more than just a minor ailment.
An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
The Minnesota Vikings handed the Detroit Lions their first win of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Detroit topped Minnesota, 29-27, on a walkoff touchdown. The Lions improved to 1-10-1 on the season with the win, while the Vikings dropped to 5-7 with the loss on Sunday. Following the game,...
Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
Lamar Jackson has been a bit careless with the football as of late and Shannon Sharpe is getting tired of watching it. The Ravens and the Steelers are tied, 0-0, early in Sunday afternoon’s game. Jackson has already turned the ball over once, throwing an interception in the first quarter...
The Chicago Bears suffered another disappointing loss in Week 13 as they lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 33-22. Chicago now falls to 4-8 on the season and once again is going to miss the playoffs. Andy Dalton was not too happy about his play as he went 26-41 for 229...
Nelson Agholor is no longer Public Enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles dropped a very winnable and frustrating 13-7 game to the New York Giants on Sunday. Jalen Hurts had a poor showing with three interceptions off of some very bizarre decisions, but much of Philadelphia fans’ ire is now being directed at wide receiver Jalen Reagor.
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a potentially season-saving win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh topped Baltimore, 20-19, on Sunday. The Steelers scored a go-ahead touchdown late and stopped the Ravens’ game-winning two-point conversion attempt to seal the victory. Following the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had...
