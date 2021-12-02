Buccaneers' Devin White: Limited with quad injury

Godwin was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a foot injury. Godwin is dealing with a foot injury for a third consecutive week, but it hasn't stopped him from producing to the tune of 13 catches (on 14 targets) for 122 yards and one TD along with a seven-yard carry during that stretch. While Godwin was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough session, fellow wide receivers Mike Evans (back) and Antonio Brown (ankle) didn't practice at all. Brown hasn't suited up since Week 6, resulting in four consecutive absences, and Evans is working through back tightness. The trio will have two more chances to prove their health before the end of the week, but Godwin seems to be the healthiest of the group at the moment.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO