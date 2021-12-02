ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Devin White: Limited with quad injury

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

White was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury. White was...

www.cbssports.com

AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Injury Update: Carlton Davis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis will be designated to return to practice Wednesday. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reports, Davis will now have 21 days to rejoin the roster. Davis has been out with a quad injury since week four. Don’t look for him in the lineup this...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Buccaneers: Updated injury report for Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) updated their injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. For the Colts, there are no changes to the names on the list for Thursday’s practice but some of the statuses have changed. The Colts held a walkthrough for Thanksgiving so these are estimates of a player’s status had a practice been held.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Ali Marpet Ruled Out with Oblique Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled guard Ali Marpet out for the rest of the game against New York. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reports, Marpet suffered an oblique strain. Aaron Stinnie is in to replace Marpet. For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Dealing with foot injury

Godwin was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a foot injury. Godwin is dealing with a foot injury for a third consecutive week, but it hasn't stopped him from producing to the tune of 13 catches (on 14 targets) for 122 yards and one TD along with a seven-yard carry during that stretch. While Godwin was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough session, fellow wide receivers Mike Evans (back) and Antonio Brown (ankle) didn't practice at all. Brown hasn't suited up since Week 6, resulting in four consecutive absences, and Evans is working through back tightness. The trio will have two more chances to prove their health before the end of the week, but Godwin seems to be the healthiest of the group at the moment.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Injury Update: Two Key Players Return to Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received an early Christmas present on Thanksgiving, well two actually. Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Vita Vea returned to practice Thursday. White had been out with a quad injury sustained in the 30-10 win over the New York Giants. Vea has been recovering from...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Colts Thursday Injury Reports: White, Godwin Upgraded

Thanksgiving meals have to wait until later for the Buccaneers and Colts as Tampa Bay and Indianapolis first took the practice fields on Thursday to prepare for their Week 12 matchup. Each team has wrapped up their workouts for the day and injury reports have been released. You can find...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers get positive Mike Evans injury update ahead of Colts game

The Buccaneers got their seventh win Monday night at home against the New York Giants. The dominating 30-10 win increased their lead in the NFC South. However, the win didn’t come without consequence. Wide receiver Mike Evans experienced back tightness following the game. He did not participate in either the Wednesday or Thursday practices, but looks to be trending in the right direction.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Bucs-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Vita Vea Cleared to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the game will feature one of the best examples of a strength-on-strength battle in the entire NFL. The Colts' offense features the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, but the Buccaneers counter with the league's top-ranked rush defense, which is looking to give up the fewest rushing yards for the third straight year.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Colts Inactive Lists: Vita Vea, Devin White Active

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers anticipate nose tackle Vita Vea to return to action from a knee injury and linebacker Devin White to play through a quadriceps injury against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, as both are active on the Bucs' game day roster. Both teams have released their inactive lists...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Team has to learn to play with injuries

The injuries are here to stay as a problem for the Buccaneers in their quest to make it back to the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the NFL when healthy. When is the operative word there. Will this team every be fully healthy again? The answer to that is probably no.
NFL

