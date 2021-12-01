Man Shot By Law Enforcement In Forest Lake Dies; BCA IDs Officers, Deputy Who Opened Fire

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — The man shot by law enforcement Sunday afternoon after a chase in Forest Lake has died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 47-year-old Bradley George Erickson, of Forest Lake, passed away Wednesday at HCMC in Minneapolis.

Two Forest Lake police officers and a Washington County sheriff’s deputy were also identified by the BCA for their involvement in the fatal shooting:

* Officer Jonathan Glader (16 years in law enforcement)

* Officer Matthew Smith (17 years)

* Deputy Greg Reiter (26 years)

The BCA says all three are on standard administrative leave. The bureau also says parts of the deadly encounter were caught on body and squad cameras.

Forest Lake police say the suspect, later identified as Erickson, allegedly threatened someone with a gun who had a restraining order against him. Erickson then fled the victim’s residence in a vehicle, and then fled pursuing officers.

After a successful use of the PIT maneuver, police say Erickson “presented a threat to officers and shots were fired.”

The BCA is still investigating.

